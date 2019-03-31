How long until average American workers realize the current administration is perpetrating a huge scam with the goal to essentially enslave the average wage earner? And that the plutocrats are employing the most blatant, audacious reconstruction (or destruction) of labor laws simply to line their own pockets with more cash.
Already in Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan, labor unions have been reduced to ineffectiveness via government fiat, and in the South they can’t even get started to organize. Thus, the average worker has nobody guarding rights it took 100 years to achieve. Now, Wisconsin and Michigan are passing laws to prevent incoming Democrats from restoring the protections workers once had.
People must wake up to the oligarchy’s machinations to reduce labor costs across-the-board without being bothered by fairness, justice, honesty or equitable treatment of workers. Wages have stagnated to the point they cannot keep up with inflation. The average worker has lost 1.8 percent in the last 10 years due to inflation. Get a good job? Forget it! Many employers have double standards, one-half of average wages for new workers as senior workers retire or die, and very little incentive pay. The big shots are buying legislators and judges with company money in order to eliminate fair labor standards throughout the country. They’ve got the money. The top 0.1 percent of executives get an average of $27 million compared with average household income of $31,000.
What will you have in the future?
- Paid vacations? Forget it. Paid holidays? Forget it. Overtime pay? Forget it. Death in the family? Tough. Sick leave? Forget it.
- Strike for higher wages? They are manipulating state laws right now to prevent it.
- Negotiations for a better deal? Iowa already forbids public workers to do so. Wisconsin and Michigan also.
- Minimum wage? Have you observed how hard it is to get one?
- Pensions? Get ready to die on the job. Corporations have been abandoning them for 35 years and are substituting employee-based financing of retirements.
- Off-shoring of jobs? Already 41 of the top 100 recipients of federal contracts are doing it. The Buy America Act is dead.
- Pregnancy leave. Yes, but without pay. And don’t expect to be gone long. Have family members handy to take care of the baby.
- Replacing you with foreign workers? It’s been going on for the last 30 years.
The preceding is only a partial list of what’s in store if we don’t wake up and do something while we have a chance. You say, “Unemployment is at its lowest in years.” Employment doing what and for how much? Since 2008, your income has shrunk 1.8 percent due to inflation. For the last 10 years, pay increases have been minimal while the executives loot companies. Think I’m wrong? The only people on your side are journalists who themselves starve on paltry salaries.
What to do? Heed Mary Harris (aka Mother Jones): “Real change in this country doesn’t happen without constant vigilance, our demand for accountability.” Shut off the TV and computer games and start reading newspapers and magazines, particularly financial publications. Follow the voting records of your legislators and don’t be afraid to call or write. Clean out the current moribund party leaderships or start a new party. Bring back labor laws that protected us in years past but which now companies ignore with impunity. Vote! Replace all legislators who show any signs of being bought off by the super rich. Want to really be effective? Start a grassroots movement, or join one, that puts ceilings on executive pay and benefits! Guard transparency in government.
