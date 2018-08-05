Yesterday, because this is the political silly season, I received nine pieces of mail. One piece was my hometown newspaper, mangled and torn, but that’s another story. One piece was a notification the factory warranty had just expired on my 16-year-old car, exhorting me to do something about it or there would be dire consequences. The other seven were all political, from both parties, reminding me I should divvy up for two entities that have more money than God.
In the May 28 edition of The Nation was a short clip about the attitudes of Americans toward their government and the political scene in general. It went like this.
- Americans who want to overhaul campaign laws, 85 percent.
- Americans who want stricter gun control, 67 percent.
- Americans who support capping greenhouse gases, 68 percent.
- Americans who believe upper income people don’t pay enough taxes, 62 percent.
- Americans who are bothered that either “some, or a lot” are not paying their fair share of taxes, 82 percent.
- Americans who do not trust the U.S. government, 68 percent.
I wish that survey had gone on with other questions, or had pried deeper into the subject, because the overarching question is “why?” Why do average Americans have this distrust of the greatest political system ever conceived by man? I think the answer is simple: greed and lust. Greed for wealth and lust for power.
I believe part of America’s attitude toward the government reflects Harry Truman’s thundering about “That damned 82nd do-nothing Congress.” If Truman thought Congress was do-nothing, it is well he didn’t live to see recent examples. The only decisive action taken by the Trump administration is to revoke everything done in eight years of the Obama administration. We are saddled with crude oil pipes poisoning our water and land when they spring a leak. Why didn’t Congress demand a new refinery in the Dakotas? God knows we need one. All emission regulations have been guillotined or reduced to meaningless by the current administration to satisfy their wealthy corporate bosses. Lands set aside to let future Americans share in their beauty and wonders have been decimated for mining, urban development, overgrazing or drilling for oil or gas that right now we don’t need.
Want to know what this “conservative” believes? I believe nobody should be elected or appointed who does not have solid, well-formed ideas and strategies for solving serious problems facing our nation today as a result of years of political inaction and submission to the moneyed class for their enrichment.
Why should a “corporation“ be regarded as a voting American and be allowed to buy people who will roll over and beg like a dog for more campaign funding? I italicized “corporation” in the previous sentence because some of them are shadow corporations set up by China and Russia — not exactly friends of our country. Why in God’s name would our Supreme Court allow the seeds of destruction to infect our nation? We must elect people who will work toward a constitutional amendment to disallow corporate involvement in a right bestowed upon us by the founders of our nation.
I believe nobody should be elected who does not recognize all government, from local to national, cannot function without serious money to tackle physical and political problems. Now, right there I reverted to “flaming liberal,” but look at the problems we have with deteriorating infrastructure, foreign enemies bent on our destruction and a host of other problems. Only government, if it moves quickly and decisively enough, can solve these problems, and we have got to elect people who realize their mission isn’t digging up dirt on the other party but fixing and preserving our nation.
Listen to the candidates. If they speak only in generalities and not on specific problems facing us, don’t vote for them. And listen carefully how they will go about problem solving and not just bluster like, “Make America great again.”
Or, run for office yourself and fix things.
