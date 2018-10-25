‘I am proud to be an American” came to mind as I read The Courier cover article on May 1. Prominent was a photo of the happy face of one of the 107 immigrants from 42 countries who were sworn in as naturalized citizens in ceremonies at the University of Northern Iowa. The article was headlined “Proud to be Americans.” I’m thankful that our community is encouraging immigration and doing it the right way — the legal way.
By contrast, how sad it is to have politicians and the mass media promoting illegal immigration. A case in point is Gov. Jerry Brown’s “sanctuary law” making California a “sanctuary state.” This perversion of law encourages local law enforcement not to enforce federal immigration laws or cooperate with federal immigration officials seeking illegal immigrants.
More recently, and more tragic still, is the current illegal immigration crisis which is being promoted by liberal financiers, politicians and elements of the mass media. The 4,000-person caravan generating from Central America seems to be intent on crashing the U.S. border at midterm election time.
The U.S. government has the responsibility to stop any invasion of our borders, whether by an army of asylum-seekers armed with the assault weapons of the mass media or by an army equipped with guns and tanks. Both kinds of invasion must be resisted by a sovereign nation. This kind of attack from the outside is aimed at the jugular vein of our democracy — the very system of law which is the superstructure of our nation, our institutions and ultimately our way of life.
Therefore, all Americans — Democrats, Republicans and independents — have a responsibility to support our president and our government in the use of law, reason and force if necessary to resist the invading caravan from Central America.
Also, once the invasion is halted, the government must step aside and allow the private and religious sectors of our society to attend to the legitimate humanitarian needs of the asylum-seekers. These compassionate efforts on the part of the nongovernment sectors of our society will include spiritual, physical and medical care while the government is working to return the caravaners to their homelands, as well as instructing them as to how they might in the future seek to enter the United States legally.
The government’s proper function must be guided by reason, law and necessary force, but it cannot govern by emotion-driven feelings of compassion and charity. These, as John Jay, the first chief justice of the Supreme Court, pointed out are spiritual weapons to be employed by subjects of God’s spiritual kingdom — the church.
Jay said the duties of citizens who are also part of the temporal state or kingdom on the left: “Being also subjects and partakers in the rights and interests of the temporal or worldly state or kingdom, they are in that capacity bound, whenever lawfully required, to fight with weapons in just and necessary war, against the worldly enemies of that state or kingdom.”
Therefore, if a government tries to carry out its policies on immigration or any other national issue, on the basis of the sentiment of compassion or charity or friendly feelings, it will turn the country into chaos and cause great hurt and disharmony. Among the first victims will be the very persons (e.g. illegal immigrants) for whom the help was intended. Compassion and charity are the proper tools of the kingdom on the right — the church. These are not the instruments of government.
Without a commitment to constitutional law and necessary force as the means of controlling immigration and ordering our society, the U.S. will become a chaos where, as the Bible warns: “everyone does what is right in his own eyes.” (Judges 21:25)
This will mean the ultimate destruction of the American dream and of the American nation.
