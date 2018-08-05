“Our political situation becomes more and more hopeless, and every day seems even more dire than the last. I no longer have days when I think it can’t get any worse — now every day is worse than the last. I no longer wish to do foreign travel — would have a hard time holding my head up and telling anyone I’m an American.”
Those are the words from Ann M., written in an email July 23 at 1:51 p.m. as a response to one of my columns published in The Desert Sun (Palm Springs, Calif.). Since Donald Trump’s 2017 presidential inauguration, the majority of Americans, by a 2:1 margin, have expressed the same sentiment as Ann.
Recently my wife and I along with six other couples (four from the Cedar Valley) toured Prague, Czech Republic, and cruised down the Danube River through Germany, Austria and Hungary.
The 164 passengers on our excursion hailed from four continents. The 56 AmaWaterways cruise crew members were representative of three different continents.
Following an inherited trait from my father (Lester, 1909-2000), I tried to interact with everyone on the ship and with as many people on the street who would tolerate my extroverted behavior. I only encountered one person, a woman from Argentina with U.S. citizenship, who outwardly endorsed Donald Trump’s presidency lock, stock and barrel. When I asked people from other countries if they would trade their leader for ours, not one person took me up on the offer.
So, how bad is our reputation overseas? While our 45th president has stated, “the world is starting to respect the United States of America again,” multiple surveys suggest otherwise. The Pew Global Attitudes Project has found citizens in 35 out of 37 countries have less confidence in Trump than any American president heretofore.
Of the 37 countries, “a median of just 22 percent have confidence in Trump doing the right thing when it comes to international affairs.” For comparison, the level of trust the 37 countries had for President Barack Obama was 64 percent.
What two countries have a more favorable opinion of America since Trump took office? Not surprisingly, Israel and Russia.
Trump’s policies and his character are concerning as expressed by citizens from 37 countries. Policywise that includes international trade agreements, climate change accords, restricting entry into the U.S. from Muslim-majority nations, nuclear weapons agreements and trade tariffs. Trump’s character, according to a majority of people around the world, is viewed as “arrogant, intolerant, dangerous, not well-qualified and he doesn’t care about ordinary people.”
Where does Trump place with other major leaders on the international stage? Fourth place, behind German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Pew Research Center reports “while our 45th president is viewed with doubt and apprehension (22 percent approval), America’s overall image benefits from a substantial reservoir of good will.” American citizens are well regarded, with 58 percent of the people from 37 nations polled noting they have a favorable opinion of Americans.
Hence, Americans are seen more positively than the United States government. Should you travel, like Ann, overseas with your head bowed down and afraid to call yourself an American? Nah. As citizens we’re respected by our international friends. Don’t fret. They can recognize a skunk in the White House just as well as you and me.
Five hundred sixty-two days in office and 898 days to go.
Persevere Americans, and demand our 535 legislators rectify this domestic and internationally embarrassing debacle of presidential non-leadership.
Bon voyage.
