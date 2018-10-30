Have you ever had a problem buzzing in your head, possibly for years, and then you saw something or heard something that gave you the solution? For years I have wondered why people from all over the globe hate the United States. After all, didn’t our ancestors have the guts to go up against the greatest power on earth and sever our relationship with that power? Didn’t our ancestors claw cities, farms, roads, etc., out of the wilderness? And in two world wars, didn’t we sacrifice lives and treasure to overcome tyrannical powers bent on world domination? And haven’t we always come to the aid of undeveloped or otherwise needy countries with our wealth, time and effort? Why do they hate us so? The answer that popped into my thinking came out of the July 2018 Scientific American. The solution? “The science of anti-science thinking,” calling it “ingrained cognitive biases.”?
What the fancy designation refers to is that all of us live in a social structure that gives us our opinions, governs our though processes and establishes itself as the means of education our progeny. All outside influences contribute to our cognitive biases such as locality, climate, seasons, economy, religion, etc. That last contributor carries a heavy load. In short, it is civilization as our kind knew it over the centuries. They believe they needed kings, emperors, sheiks, dictators, etc., to run a nation. Then, along came the United States, which threw out all that belief and went against the grain of people raised otherwise. They hooted and howled how our “great experiment” couldn’t work, Then we became a manufacturing and commercial powerhouse and that made the naysayers jealous. Jealousy and envy have converged into hatred of anything we do.
The problem with our country is that, as an immigrant nation many of us have ties to the old world and want them to like us for our initiative and industry. We help them out any way we can, either through family or national ties. Big mistake! The recipients of our largesse, no matter how badly needed, often are put off by our generosity, and that spells jealousy.
OK Smith, we get it. Out with the boring details and in with one of your usual zingers! This could blow minds worldwide. What if one of our presidents stood in front of the United Nations General Assembly and said, “We are done supporting the world. If you want help or funds, go to someone else instead of us. We will contribute to research and treatment of some new communicative disease, parasite or insect instigated sickness, but your days of looting our treasury are over. The United States must turn inward on itself and repair disintegrated infrastructure, prepare for the disastrous effects of global warming, tend to the common good of an aging population and repair the damage to our form of government that has gone astray of our founders’ intents. If you have problems with other countries or groups trying to subjugate you, handle it! We are not the planet’s police force nor are we responsible for anyone but ourselves.”
Nobody who is “in the know” about foreign relations would ever subscribe to such a draconian move by our country. They would tout that the United Nations needs the United States in order to function. Function for what? This international conclave is just as useless as the League of Nations it replaced. Where the UN raised troops to defend African nations, they have become the aggressors terrorizing the general population. All the UN has done is to supply cushy jobs for people who, unlike the custodial staff, accomplish nothing. You see, it’s out of sight, out of mind.
If the United States tends to its own problems instead of other countries’ problems, they’ll stop hating us.
