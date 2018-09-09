Obstructionist, childlike, ridiculous Trump haters are making the Democratic Party look deranged and unelectable.
Rosie O’Donnell declares “the Donald” is not a legitimate president, even though he won 306 electoral votes. Not one Russian soldier was standing behind me, or the other 63 million, to steer me away from voting for the builder Donald Trump. People need to understand that the “college” was established by our forefathers to prevent a loser like rotten Clinton from winning the popular vote in a minority of states. Now, we have 18 months of Making America Great, as illustrated by the following:
- Successfully putting in place Justice Neil Gorsuch, who will interpret the Constitution and not make laws based on his bias or Democratic wishes. Nominated Judge Kavanaugh to be the second upstanding justice.
- Signed more than 90 executive actions in the first 100 days to untangle the web of regulations on America President Obama stuck it to us with.
- Saved America from another $150 million spending spree by not joining the Paris Climate accord, which was nothing more than a welfare handout to other countries.
- Travel bans for individuals from countries embroiled in terrorist atrocities.
- Enforcing regulatory reform by taking off management of farm ponds that were there naturally.
- Protect law enforcement and ICE agents, even as Democratic candidates want to abolish ICE, which has done the following in 2017, to protect us citizens: more than 76,000 dangerous drug offenses, more than 48,000 assault offenses; more than 11,000 weapon offenses; more than 5,000 sexual assault offenses; more than 2,000 kidnapping offenses; and more than 1,800 homicides.
- More than 5,987 trafficking arrests since 2010, when Obama only had 300.
OK, Democrats, do you really want these bad elements put back on the street to harm us or kill us? What party is more interested in law and order based on these facts? Vote red in November to keep our cities safe and secure.
I’m good friends with several Hispanic and African-Americans. The implication that illegal aliens are given a bad rap because only a ‘’small percentage’’ of them are killers is despicable! Like it or not, Mollie Tibbetts would be alive tonight had it not been for a man in the country illegally who came to Iowa and killed a nice woman. Forget the statistics. Mollie Tibbetts is forever separated from her family and nothing can bring her back. Also, Planned Parenthood savagely separates babies from their mothers, but Democrats don’t like to talk about that either!
As seen on Facebook, Michele Obama, you were replaced by an immigrant who came to America legally, and not illegally as was the killer of Mollie Tibbetts.
Obama lied to give us all a $2,500 rebate on our health insurance. Trump became president and without the help of one Democrat, the average family of four will now enjoy a $2,500 increase in their take-home pay, which isn’t crumbs, Nancy Pelosi. Remember this, citizens, when you vote solid red in November to stop any threat of “them” taking away our wins, in only 18 months.
For the first time in years, more jobs are being offered under Donald J. Trump than people looking for employment. How is this something liberal Democrats can vote against or resist? And if Obama was such a “great” president, why didn’t this fact happen on his eight-year watch?
Wanting Trump to fail, liberal Democrats, is like wanting the plane we’re all riding on to crash and burn. This is twisted and appalling that such a suggestion would be put forth. Readers had better wake up to that fact.
To respond to a letter Aug. 5 by Jim Skaine, to connect our U.S. Constitution to be anything close to a socialist nation is a lie, fraud and utter nonsense. Capitalism is alive and well in these USA, and will not be destroyed by the Democratic Party if Donald Trump and us deplorables have anything to say about it! As Herman Cain said, the ‘S’ in socialism stands for suffering.
Remember, even if you’re a Democrat, you can cast your secret ballot for America to keep winning on Nov. 6. God bless America and Israel.
