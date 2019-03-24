Deficit spending by the federal government is at record levels, as military spending expands, as the federal debt daily reaches a record level. Some blame the President for this. I do not blame President Trump. The Constitution grants Congress the power to lay and collect taxes in order to pay the debts and provide for the common defense and general welfare of the United States. In the past forty years, Congress has only passed all required appropriations (budget) measures on time on four times (1977, 1989, 1995 and 1997). The President submits a budget request to Congress. The Senate and House authorize spending. Then, following action by House and Senate Appropriation subcommittees, Congress votes on appropriations bills. Congress has not collected taxes to pay the debts of the United States for decades. So, deficit spending and spiraling federal debt are the result of collaboration by Republican and Democrats . These problems can only be resolved by our elected representatives and senators. We must hold them accountable now and completely.
Our trade deficit is the highest in a decade. The President has taken over powers granted to Congress by the Constitution. The Constitution provides that the US Congress has the power to regulate commerce with foreign nations. The President has unilaterally imposed tariffs upon commerce with foreign nations. These tariffs have taken us into a trade war with our trade partners and with many of our long-time friends and allies. Congress has done little or nothing to regulate commerce.
We elect our Representatives and our Senators to legislate and manage our government expenditures and receipts (taxes, etc.) and to regulate commerce with foreign nations. They have not been doing this for at least the past 40 years. So, these actions have been left largely in the hands of the Executive Branch. Why is this been happening? Legislators don’t want to be seen as responsible for budget and trade consequences and realities. For example, no legislator has to take any responsibility for the massive increases provided to military-industrial complex (which President Eisenhower warned us about). No legislator has to take the blame for the damage inflicted upon our farmers by the Trump tariffs and no legislator has to be responsible for the $12 billion given to our farmers to compensate them for trade losses.
This is not a new issue in government. Around 1810, there was a movement to require that any declaration of war or any act to regulate trade would require approval by 75% or more of the House of Representatives and the Senate. This did not pass. It demonstrates that these powers need to rest in the hands of our legislators, and not be ceded to the executive branch.
Let’s get real. Let’s demand responsible action from Congress. Legislators must stop looking around for campaign contributions and start legislating responsibly for our national priorities. This is going to require campaign financing reform so that our legislators stop selling their political souls to the highest bidders, because you and I will never ever be the highest bidder.
