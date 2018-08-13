The racism and male hatred tweeted by New York Times hire Sarah Jeong well deserved the condemnation it received. (As her bigotry targeted white men, though, the New York Times’ editors apparently thought it no big deal.)
The focus now should be on Jeong’s more recently unearthed tweets; they articulated vicious hostility toward American police: “Oh boy, I sure would fight the cops, with my guns. I wonder why black people haven’t thought of doing that.” “Let me know when a cop gets killed by a rock or molatov cocktail or a stray shard of glass from a precious precious window.” “Ice bucket challenge remix: throw ice bucket not on yourself, but on the nearest cop. It’s for a good cause, guys.”
Jeong’s morbid fancies are of a piece with Antifa blockades of ICE facilities, Black Lives Matter chants calling for cop assaults and Democratic office holders’ encouragement of illegal immigration and related criminal activity.
Among national-level Democratic legislators who’ve taken up the radical left’s anti-police hate songs are Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Maxine Waters, New Jersey flavor-of-the-month Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former actress Cynthia Nixon.
In American cities, including New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Philadelphia, Democratic mayors and city councils put illegal immigrants’ interests over those of legitimate citizens, prohibiting police forces from assisting ICE.
Iowa is an exception: In April, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill facilitating local police cooperation with ICE. Head-shakingly, the ACLU deemed it a “dark day” for Iowa.
GOPUSA reported in July “A ‘mass exodus’ of 41 officers from the Seattle Police Department has occurred in the first five months of this year, with union leaders blaming the city’s ultra-left politics and anti-police policies.”
In a March New Hampshire speech, President Trump said: “Every day, sanctuary cities release illegal immigrants, drug dealers, traffickers, gang members back into our communities. They’re safe havens for just some terrible people.”
His account may not have been in scrupulous conformance with statistics, but it well conveyed the deadly problem.
“You know ICE, these are the guys that go in and take out MS-13. They take them out because they’re much tougher than MS-13, like, by a factor of ten,” the president later told Fox. “You get rid of ICE you’re going to have a country that you’re going to be afraid to walk out of your house.”
On June 30, he tweeted: “When people come into our Country illegally, we must IMMEDIATELY escort them back out without going through years of legal maneuvering. Our laws are the dumbest anywhere in the world. Republicans want Strong Borders and no Crime. Dems want Open Borders and are weak on Crime! ...To the great and brave men and women of ICE, do not worry or lose your spirit. You are doing a fantastic job of keeping us safe by eradicating the worst criminal elements. So brave! The radical left Dems want you out. Next it will be all police. Zero chance, It will never happen!”
Law enforcement agencies like ICE are necessary components of civilized, democratic societies. They uphold statutes enacted by officials whom citizens elect. Our voices are heard through this process.
Ours is not an anarchic nation in which everyone picks the laws they’ll honor, ignoring others as persuasions dictate.
