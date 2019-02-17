Surely Kamyar Enshayan and I aren’t the only ones greatly disturbed by recent scientific evidence that uncontrolled global warming is going to cost every country on Earth billions of dollars if something counteractive isn’t accomplished soon. I know President Trump and his greedy, short-sighted backers are loathe to take any constructive action that might cut short-term profits, but someone has to do something — soon.
A recent Science magazine article listed “the worst of the worst” industries. Here are 13 of them — Koch Industries, Exxon Mobile, 21st Century Fox, The Republican Party, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Berkshire Hathaway, Chevron, Shell, Duke Energy, Southern Company, British Petroleum, American Electricpower and General Electric. I do not know what criteria were used to generate the list of 13, but it certainly is an eye opener.
The greatest threat we have on Earth is the rapid raping of forests, such as in the Amazon River basin. Logging, cattle ranching and industrial agriculture are eliminating the greatest carbon sink on Earth, and it will be 50 percent depleted by 2050 at the rate destruction is progressing. You see, trees through photosynthesis absorb carbon dioxide and exude oxygen in return. It isn’t just the Amazon. Greedy timber companies are denuding huge areas of the South Pacific, others are doing the same in Africa, and we in the U.S. and Canada have done our share of destroying trees that can clean our air and keep our descendants breathing without artificial assistance.
I have a radical idea. I propose every town and city in the U.S. pass ordinances compelling every homeowner whose home sits on a separate lot of land to plant at least one tree on that lot. I know. I hate raking leaves as much as the next person, but think of that tree as a life-saving entity allowing you and every other property owner to breathe more freely. Furthermore, the fallen leaves represent soil builders. I have gardened on our lot for nearly 50 years. What started out as yellow clay now is rich black dirt and God knows it is productive. I have given away vegetables for years.
In addition, there must be federal help in renewing our western forests, and strict forest management must ensue. Tree harvesting must be enforced better than it is now, and ground cover must be managed to discourage forest fires. I know paper mills, lumber dealers and good Republicans don’t see any profit in this, but it isn’t about profit. It’s about settling down our atmosphere to prevent catastrophic storms, floods and fires. It’s also about breathing clean air. There is another angle we should consider since we live in farm country. Our good Iowa soil is depleting rapidly and is heading toward the Gulf of Mexico. Cities and towns should negotiate with nearby farmers to deposit leaves on nearby farmland as mulch, which the farmers can turn underto replenish their soil. Is there a profit in that? How about increased yields without resorting to commercial fertilizers. As stated before, I use my own garden as a yardstick for soil replenishment.
People on the ultra right of the political spectrum will scream I’m nothing but a “tax-and spend left winger.” However, I don’t think that taming down the atmosphere to avoid calamitous storms, floods, fires and lack of oxygen is a drain on the economy or individual pocketbooks. Or don’t those people think we owe our descendants a livable world?
Oh, those trees you should plant? I’ve noticed oaks and sycamores grow abundant foliage and probably soak up more carbon dioxide than a lot of trees. In the process of photosynthesis, they generate more oxygen, much better to breathe than polluted air. Perhaps I’m crazy, but no more so than people who refuse to care for our atmosphere.
