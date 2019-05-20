Dear Graduate,
In May of 1969, I graduated from high school. I knew it all. However, after 50 years, I’ve learned so much more. Hope it doesn’t take you graduates as long as it took me to learn the following things. I hope you are ready to face the world. Face it with hope and great expectation. Start right now, today, to make this world a better place.
Here is some advice from an old man to you:
First and foremost, be kind. Open doors for others. Use the words, “please, thank you, I’m sorry and you look nice today.” Kindness will open many doors in your lifetime.
Family is everything. Friends, you will find out, come and go over the years, but family sticks around. Love your family.
Be cognizant during any conversation, how many times you use the word, “I.” Just a thought.
Remember contrary to popular belief, you are not the center of the universe. Not even close.
Oh, and life is not at all like Burger King — you don’t always get to have it your way.
Your life is your life. So stop blaming others, making excuses, feeling sorry for yourself and no whining. Your life is your choice. Period.
Sometimes you cannot do anything about the “winds of life.” But you can always adjust “the sails.”
You have free articles remaining.
Every once in a while, take a week and add up how much money you’re just frittering away. You will be surprised.
There’s a great money management rule few people adhere to, yet it pays big dividends; 10% to yourself; 10% to charity; 80% to live on.
And have “Mr. Budget” as your best financial friend. He will help you decide what you can and cannot afford. Listen to him.
Catch this one: Get good credit and for crying out loud keep it. Credit cards are not free money.”
Life is not fair. You will learn this quickly. Get used to it.
When you are in a situation about making a moral decision, follow your heart. It will tell you to do the right thing.
Learn this one quickly: No one cares if you can’t dance. So what. Get up and dance anyway.
Every single day of your life, help someone out who has no way of repaying you.
Find someone who has been there and done that and made it through. Learn from them. Eventually be that person to someone else.
Remember the day you were born, you cried and the world rejoiced. Live your life in such a way that when you die, the world will cry and you will rejoice.
Last night, I happened to watch the rerun of the last episode of “M*A*S*H.” Remember the shrink in the show? In that last episode, he exclaimed, “I’m getting ready to go, but I leave you this advice: Drop your pants and slide on the ice.” I have no idea what he meant, but I laughed. Above all, learn to laugh, mostly at yourself.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.