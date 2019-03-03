With due respect to Chief Justice Mark Cady, I must challenge his majority opinion in the Iowa Supreme Court’s striking down the required 72-hour waiting period for a woman seeking an abortion. Cady argues “autonomy and dominion over one’s body go to the very heart of what it means to be free.” If he is implying the fetus in the mother’s womb is part of her own body, medical science shows him to be in error.
The scientific fact is the baby in the mother’s womb, from conception, is not a part of her body. Though the infant is being fed by the mother’s bloodstream, it has its own circulatory system, DNA, autonomic nervous system and is a separate, unique individual from the time of conception.
Though the woman has a right over her own body, she does not have a constitutional right to terminate her child’s life. Significant authorities call into question the Iowa Supreme Court’s statement that, “a woman’s right to decide whether to terminate a pregnancy is a fundamental right in the Iowa Constitution.” The fact is neither the U.S. nor Iowa constitutions give any indication abortion is a “fundamental right” of the pregnant woman.
U.S, Supreme Court Justice Byron White in his dissenting opinion in the Roe v. Wade case states: “I find nothing in the language or history of the Constitution to support the Court’s judgment. The Court simply fashions and announces a new constitutional right for pregnant women and, with scarcely any reason or authority for its action.”
Professor John Hart Ely in the Yale Law Review criticizes the high court’s decision in Roe v. Wade: “The decision is not constitutional law and gives almost no sense of an obligation to try to be.” Also, professor Lawrence Tribe found the court’s decision to be without constitutional justification: “One of the most curious things about Roe (v. Wade) is that, behind its own verbal smokescreen, the substantive judgment on which it rests is nowhere to be found.”
Dissenting justices Edward Mansfield and Thomas Waterman of the Iowa Supreme Court disagree with the majority opinion in this case because the opinion “forgoes accepted methods of constitutional interpretation.” In other words, as stated by Justice White and Chief Justice Rehnquist, in Roe v. Wade the court has fashioned a “new constitutional right” for pregnant women which was apparently completely unknown to the drafters of the Constitution and the 14th Amendment.
In the light of current medical knowledge of fetal development, another statement by Cady seems to be incorrect. He states, “We do not, and could not, endeavor to discern the precise moment when a human being comes into existence.” However, the woman and her doctor can determine the approximate date of conception. Since we know from science as well as common sense that a person’s life begins at conception, therefore, the unborn child’s right to life is a fundamental right affirmed in the Declaration of Independence:
“We hold these truths to be self–evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
This undeniable right to life is guaranteed by the Ten Commandments (Exodus 20:13; Luke 18:20; Romans 13:9), which are the historic, acknowledged summary of the basic values of our society. For example, the Decalogue or portions of it are cited in 1,106 published decisions of the U.S. and state supreme courts, the U.S. and state courts of appeals, and federal district courts.
It is a matter of historical record that the legal precepts of the Bible are fundamental in the development of English common law, which is the underlying basis of civil law in the U.S.
Judges on Iowa’s high bench must be urged to return to interpreting the Constitution with regard to moral issues on the basis of historical biblical and Common Law principles as well as the clear intentions of the framers. If they don’t listen, it may encourage citizens to use the ballot box to remove Justices who insist on prostituting the law to the changing appetites of culture.
