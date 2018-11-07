A recent conversation I had with a Christian friend uncovered Americans’ growing disdain for evangelicals in the age of Trump. Musing about our young adult children’s future, the discussion came to marriage and grandkids.
“Well, my husband and I are very tolerant,” she told me. “Whoever our daughter wants to marry is fine with us — black, brown, gay — just as long as they’re not an evangelical Christian.” My friend’s attitude stems from a current negative stereotype of American evangelicals that is effectively destroying their church’s witness in our country. How did we get to this point?
In the ’90s, I worked for a short time for a second-tier advertising agency in New York City. The owner was a legend in the New York ad community making fortunes for himself and his clients by representing the likes of Campbell’s Soup and Tide Detergent (remember “Ring around the collar” — embarrassingly, that was his idea). One of his original concepts was “Brand Burning.” Something to avoid at all costs, brand burning meant doing something to a brand that weakened or completely destroyed its power to sell. This describes the state of the current American “brand” of evangelicalism, which has been in flames since the 2016 election of Donald Trump.
A central question: “What motivated so many evangelicals (80 percent) to vote for Donald Trump?” The common wisdom is that American evangelicals voted for Trump in order to get a Supreme Court justice who would overturn Roe vs. Wade. This explanation falls short. Evangelicals’ support for Trump is actually a direct extension of their now decades-running support of the Republican Party. Period. Truth be told, the Republican Party could have nominated Pol Pot in 2016 and evangelicals would have rationalized some way to get behind their candidate.
Shortly after the 2016 election, I was talking with an evangelical and Republican friend who decided not to vote at all in the last presidential election since she could not lend her support to either Trump or Hillary Clinton. She told me: “Well, it was a difficult election. I mean, evangelicals really had no choices in 2016.” That’s not true. As a matter of fact, there was another candidate who strongly shared evangelicals’ positions on nearly every aspect of the social and political spectrum: Utah’s Evan McMullan.
So why didn’t evangelicals get out the vote for McMullan? And no, it wasn’t because McMullan is a Mormon; (two words: Mitt Romney). It’s because they knew Evan McMullan couldn’t win. And there it is. The reason evangelicals voted for Trump arose from a singular devotion, not to a biblical mandate, but to a party platform combined with a reasonable shot at their side winning.
How can evangelicals stop burning their brand and reclaim the credibility they once enjoyed with their fellow Americans? First, they need to stop trying to make people (and themselves) believe that their voting behavior is directly tied to their Christian values. That explanation was ushered from the chapel to the church basement by porn star hook-ups, vulgar rants, and shady business deals. And second, evangelicals need to start working now to elect a president in 2020 who genuinely represents their Bible-based values. Thoughtlessly going into 2020 with no alternatives to Mr. Trump is NOT an option for those evangelicals who hope to restore and maintain any future credibility with millions of their fellow Americans.
What’s at stake for American evangelicals in 2020? Those who voted for the president in 2016 because of their Christian convictions were perceived as hypocritical. In 2020, evangelicals’ continued support for Mr. Trump will be perceived as pathetic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.