Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) seems to be setting the Democrats’ current agenda, and she, with many others in that multitude of candidates for the 2020 Democrat presidential nomination, have cleverly appealed to a mainstream Democrat hot-button issue. They are running with an old issue that Hillary revived. These “next generation” wannabe presidents are singing it loud and clear – trash the Electoral College.
The Electoral College is one of the linchpins of our “representative republic” form of government. And its destruction has become a Democrat presidential candidate litmus test, along with several other radical new crusades such as: late and full-term abortions, age 16 voting, non-citizen voting rights, and “packing” the supreme court. Do they have some new and insightful defense for these efforts?
Englisher writer and poet G.K. Chesterton provided some useful insight: “Don’t ever take a fence down until you know the reason it was put up.” And he wasn’t referring to the border fence. This caution applies to attempts at changing our form of government. Why did the framers of our Constitution consider the electoral process so important?
The framers had a cautious and skeptical view of human nature, and many of their decisions sought to protect the country from humanity’s inherent weaknesses. Such was the case in their decision to have an “indirect” method of electing the President to protect against a tyrannical leader winning a majority of under-informed or naïve voters. This solution creatively provided “another set of eyes” – the electors. The Electoral College is one “cog” in a much larger wheel which includes many checks and balances established to collectively prevent bad governance.
There’s a total of 538 electors to correspond numerically to the 535 combined members of the House and the Senate, plus three representing the District of Columbia. This group is collectively known as the Electoral College. In all but two states, electoral votes are pledged to the candidate receiving the most votes in the state they represent. That’s how it usually works. Individual voters are insulated by design from the final selection. That’s the “extra set of eyes” – i.e. the Electors guarding against an intervening event of tyranny.
The framers didn’t want a pure democracy, so they introduced the indirect safeguards of a “republic.” Yet the Democrats are insisting on a one-man-one-vote democracy, and making it look like a matter of principle. They point out that the national popular vote winner doesn’t necessarily win the election. Since the Senate consists of two Senators per state, the allocation of electors isn’t proportionate to the population, and lower population states would have greater representation than those with larger population, which are consistently democrat dominated. ThefFramers made it more difficult, on purpose, for high population states to dominate the presidential election.
Without some advantage for the smaller population states, our presidents would frequently be selected by the popular vote in the most populated states, e.g. New York, Illinois, California, Florida, and Texas. This phenomenon becomes even more ominous if you look at electoral votes by region, i.e. the northeast and west coast. If we had a direct popular vote process for president, the states with limited population would split the vote on some basis, and the popular vote in those named high population states, or those two regions, would determine who is president. It’s obvious to me, about 45 states just wouldn’t matter much.
The Framers wanted that “extra set of eyes” and didn’t want a few “big states” selecting the president. The current presidential wannabees are making it a litmus test to support doing away with the Electoral College. Look at the home states and regions of AOC, Warren, Harris, Beto, Booker, Gillibrand and Sanders. They’re from those named states and regions.
What your decision boils down to is whether you care about having that “extra set of eyes,” and if you want a handful of states determining our presidents. Give your choice serious thought.
