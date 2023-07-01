Summertime in Iowa — it is the most wonderful time of the year.

Sorry, Andy Williams, but summer’s “tales of the glories of long, long ago” rival those of the most sparkling Christmas season. Ask any native Iowan what they remember about growing up here and their reflections are sure to include stories of their summer adventures: camping, the fairs and parades, sweet corn and garden tomatoes, etc., the glories of the season.

The grocery boy says summer is what he waits for, and not because he doesn’t have to put on his coat to carry out the groceries. Because summer is the season of possibilities. Who knows, summer nights may lead to romance, or the long, hot days to daring to dive off the high-board for the first time, or having the time to figure out how to catch those wily bass.

Summer is the season of celebration, of family and class reunions; it sets the stage for reuniting with those who shaped our early years and share our familial or cultural bonds. If summer has an age, it is surely childhood. Not early childhood, we’ll leave that to the promise of yellow-green springs. But, say school-age through adolescence, when a child is old enough to articulate and navigate serious topics, yet retains a child’s curiosity and wonder. The time when we believed with audacious hope we would change the world. Our true voice, before dream-dashing adulthood got ahold of us.

The voice that I miss the most is my own

As it rang in the long ago.

Edna St. Vincent Millay

And of course, summer has the Fourth of July, the biggest, showiest, bust-up celebration of the year, reminding us, as a long marriage does, no matter what raucous disagreements take place, there is the greater force of endurance. Remaining yet united, our enduring country is a stupendous accomplishment, deserving of all the jubilant flag waving and the spectacular fireworks.

Bad news cannot win the day in the summertime, any more than 25 below in January has anything to do with 80 degrees and a breeze in June. The season forces the bigger picture. Is that not always the secret sauce? Like it or not, we are all in this together. Just as we attend our class reunions with our high school contemporaries, we share this time and this place with every person now on the planet. We may voice our dismay at politics and policies, may wonder where the heart in the heartland is. But news of war (real or cultural) and rumors of war, or any grim reality, cannot hold a candle bright in the long hours of summertime light. The constant clamoring of spiraling disasters can be batted away like baseballs, even if sometimes it feels like the seventeen inning.

Sultry summer proves on an annual basis the triumph of hope over reality, the insistence of our souls to carry on. Despite the threat of late September frost cutting down our gardens and the certain knowledge by November the final blow is inevitable, we plant riotous impatience, wait for the magnificent hollyhocks, pick cosmos to fill our vases. We fill the swimming pools, clean the barbecue, sweep the patio, watch the stars. We boat in the rivers and ski in the lakes; we have farmers’ markets and fresh produce; we watch thousands of fields of green spring up on either side of every road in the state.

And, as if that was not enough to fill every summer day and night, we have fireflies.

A little bug is going by, is going up to light the sky, a little bug with wings.

I never could have thought of it, to have a little bug all lit, and made to go on wings.

Elizabeth Maddox Roberts

It’s summertime in Iowa. And, paraphrased from “Field of Dreams,” it’s as close to heaven as we’ll get on Earth.