STEVE CORBIN: Reflections on 2021 and what lies ahead in 2022

Reflecting on 2021’s highs and lows plus contemplating what’s ahead in 2022 is reality therapy; good for the soul.

During 2021 we witnessed the “Big Lie,” attempted presidential coup, U.S. congressional power shift, booming economy, botched Afghanistan exit, COVID-19 vaccination success and anti-vax woes, disinformation and misinformation campaigns. The list goes on, including:

Jan. 6: Pro-Trump right-wing extremists riot at the Capitol attempting to change America from democracy to authoritarian rule.

March 11: President Biden signs $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package to ease financial pain and stimulate the economy.

March 18: Reality of Trump’s failed trade war creating supply chain shortages and inflation comes to fruition, worrying Democrats and Republicans alike.

April 20: Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is found guilty of killing George Floyd; racial justice alarm resonates. Again.

May 19: Texas abortion law further suppresses women’s right to health-care decision-making.

Summer: Twenty-five state legislators and governors increase voter access laws while 19 states (including Iowa) instill voter suppression and discrimination laws.

Oct. 8: Nearly 140 countries agree to invoke a minimum 15% corporate tax rate, creating international trade parity.

Nov. 9: $1.2 trillion infrastructure package for improvements in roads, bridges, rail, airports, broadband, water and energy systems becomes law.

Nov. 13: Over 190 nations agree to climate-change pact.

Dec. 9: Weekly jobless claims fall to lowest level since 1969.

Dec. 19: Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) opposes President Biden’s $1.75 trillion “Build Back Better” education, health and human services bill, putting its passage in peril.

Jan. 7-present: 727 people arrested and charged with Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection crimes while more than Donald Trump associates are interviewed by bipartisan U.S. Capitol Riot Committee about Trump’s attempt to overturn his election defeat.

Jan.-Dec.: Research reveals people living in pro-Trump counties have 2.73-times higher COVID-19 related death rate than pro-Biden counties; 91% of registered Democrats vs. 60% Republicans are vaccinated.

Jan.-Dec.: Gun violence (More than 650 mass shootings and 20,000 deaths) and gun and ammo sales reach record numbers; legislators permit Wild-Wild-West to flourish.

Jan.-Dec.: Some GOP leaders attempt to ban books, pander disinformation about critical race theory and penalize teachers for truth-telling about slavery and historical events; hypocrisy of GOP touting freedom and individual rights yet endorsing censorship is reminiscent of Adolf Hitler tactics.

Jan.-Dec.: The Standard and Poor’s 500 stock market index produces more than 23% gain for the year; history of America’s GDP increasing whenever a Democrat is president remains on track.

For 2022 and beyond, true patriotic Americans must accept that COVID-19 will be a perpetual endemic – like the flu – with vaccinations, face masks and social distancing as the remedy.

Furthermore, the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act must be approved so all 50 states will operate under the same voting rules, permitting democracy to survive, voter suppression and electoral manipulation shelved, and prevent another insurrection attempt in 2022 and 2024.

Americans must recognize that Russia, China, Iran and North Korea are the new axis of evil and will go to any extreme to advance their military and economic interests at our expense.

Additionally, Congress must approve Equal Rights Amendment to bring women’s rights on par with men.

During 2022, instead of far right-wing politicians continuing to downplay and disregard America’s true history, they need to focus on eradicating ignorance.

Finally, registered voters need to pressure legislators of all political stripes to work together to solve problems, just like elementary students work side by side regardless of their peers’ identity. Is that too much to ask of our legislators to demonstrate their loyalty to America instead of a political party? Bipartisanship must prevail in 2022, or America’s survival as a democracy is in jeopardy.

Steve Corbin is an emeritus professor of marketing at the University of Northern Iowa and former Denver Board of Education member. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.