STEVE CORBIN: Confronting racism starts with good education

With all matters pared down, racism and white supremacy may be America’s top domestic problems. It would be hard-pressed for a person with a sound educational background to embrace the authoritarian view that racism is good.

Wray Herbert contends racism is a form of stupidity. Herbert is Psychology Today’s editor-in-chief and behavioral science editor and columnist for numerous respected publications. Herbert asserts low intelligence, lack of mental ability and cognitive rigidity is the basis of people who hold white supremacy viewpoints.

Herbert’s assessment is supported by two researchers, Kristof Dhont (Ghent University, Belgium) and Gordon Hodson (Brock University, Canada), who have found — through exhaustive longitudinal research – “there is a clear, predictable and casual link between low intelligence and prejudice, including racism” (Association for Psychological Science).

Researchers know a lot of variables must be examined before reaching a conclusion. Dhort and Hodson studied the attributes of family socio-economic status, population representation, verbal ability, math skills, meta-analysis of other research, longitudinal data, multiple measures of intelligence and the list of variables continues. Their bottom line finding was “empirical evidence has consistently linked low intelligence with prejudice.”

A study of white children found that some couldn’t comprehend how a short but wide-rimmed glass could hold the same amount of water as a taller but skinnier glass. This concept, known as conservation, is widely considered an important mental ability test. The kids who lacked this differentiation ability also held more negative views of Black children.

Longitudinal research provided the most compelling finding. The general intelligence of 10- and 11-year old kids was re-measured 20 years later. It was found there’s a clear correlation between low intelligence at a young age and subsequent racism two decades later.

Dhont and Hodson determined that adults with a solid educational background grasped the concept the world is changing and were more progressive in their thinking. Conversely, adults with lower mental abilities preferred a world that was status-quo, tradition-bound and avoided uncertainty.

The thought that the majority of the U.S. population will be people of color by 2044, the Latino and Asian population are the fastest growing in America and realizing 97.1% of Americans are — in reality — immigrants could greatly disturb a person with lower cognitive ability. Their status-quo conservative world is changing and demonstrating racism is their immature manner of behaving.

The Southern Poverty Law Center reports there are 838 hate groups in America. Based on research, we can guess with great certainty as to the hate group members’ mental cognition.

Herbert states “right-wing ideologies offer well-structured and ordered views of society, views that preserve traditions and norms, so they are especially attractive to those who are threatened by change and want to avoid uncertainty and ambiguity.”

Year-after-year below inflation support of public education, banning of books, misappropriating public funds for private education, portraying teachers of having a “sinister agenda” and critical race theory disinformation is occurring in many GOP-controlled states. These totalitarian actions are ... not-so-bright.

Should this public education drought and authoritarian rule continue, fewer bright-minded college graduates will become K-12 teachers and a less-intelligent America plus increased racism is assured down-the-road.

Change is possible. First, remove the cognitively impaired legislators who are purposely dumbing down states. Next, support legislators who understand the education-racism parallel research findings and will confront white supremacy at its roots by increasing our pre-K and K-12 educational system resources.

Walter Cronkite’s (1916-2009; American broadcast journalist) statement about libraries could be applied to the value of good-to-great public education and eradication of racism: “whatever the cost of our libraries, the price is cheap compared to that of an ignorant nation.”

And that’s the way it is.

Steve Corbin is an emeritus professor of marketing at the University of Northern Iowa and former Denver Board of Education member. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.