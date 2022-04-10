STEVE CORBIN: A striking contrast in presidents

The Associated Press feature “Today in History” is my favorite daily newspaper column. The cogent lessons allow me to recall — with surprise — many historical events but usually I learn new facts.

The posting on March 20, recalling 2014 and 2018 events plus a separate March 20, 2022, article — each four years apart – speaks volumes:

March 20, 2014: “President Barack Obama ordered economic sanctions against nearly two dozen members of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle and a major bank that provided them support, raising the stakes in an East-West showdown over Ukraine.”

March 20, 2018: “In a phone call to Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump offered congratulations on Putin’s re-election victory; a senior official said Trump had been warned in briefing materials that he should not congratulate Putin.”

March 20, 2022: “President Biden has called Mr. Putin a war criminal. ... (Biden) must declare that the sanctions crippling Russia will remain in full force, with no exit ramps, as long as Mr. Putin remains in power.” (Wall Street Journal).

What a contrast of presidents.

In 2014, Putin’s military invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine. Besides Obama imposing economic sanctions, he also sent U.S. Green Berets to train Ukrainian solders on guerrilla warfare tactics.

The headline of a July 18, 2018, The Moscow Project article reads: “Putin’s Payout: 12 ways Trump has supported Putin’s foreign policy agenda” and states “since the beginning of the Trump administration, the White House demonstrated a clear and consistent pattern of behavior toward Russia by not only calling for better relations with the Kremlin but also actively advancing Russia’s foreign policy objectives.”

Most people have forgotten Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign had more than 100 contacts with Russia, prompting a special counsel investigation. Trump’s disastrous “America First” trade war destroyed relationships with 29 NATO allies, desperately needed with Putin’s unprovoked war (Brookings, Aug, 7, 2020).

Trump’s most recent description of Putin’s attack on Ukraine as “genius,” “savvy” and “smart” has even been repudiated by intelligent Republicans. Trump’s solution to Russia invading Ukraine was to paint Chinese flags on American F-22 planes, bomb Russia and claim “China did it. ... They start fighting ... and we sit back and watch.”

It’s safe to say Trump is not a genius.

What leadership has Biden provided? First, he reestablished relationships with NATO and over 200 U.S. allied nations Trump had dumped. Next, Biden worked with the G7 leaders and the European Union to impose multiple deterrents: 1) revoking Russia’s most-favored nation status; 2) denying Russia’s borrowing privileges at multilateral financial institutions; 3) placing full-fledged sanctions on more than 600 Russian legislators, elites and their families; 4) banning the export of luxury goods to Russia; 5) banning U.S. import of goods from several Russian economic sectors; 6) thwarting Russia’s use of virtual currency; and 7) creating the authority to ban new investments in any sector of the Russian economy.

Biden has America working with 30 countries to provide security assistance to Ukraine, authorized transfers of defense equipment from more than 14 countries, provided $1 billion in humanitarian aid and provided $2 billion of military security assistance.

Should Biden do more? I’m confident Biden’s military experts and diplomatic advisors plus America’s allies who oppose Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will offer better advice than you or me.

Americans should be thankful Trump lost the presidential election by a whopping 13.56% Electoral College margin and 7,052,770 votes; certified by 100% of the United States’ 3,006 county auditors. Imagine what the horrific news headline of March 20, 2022, might have read with Trump as our current president: “Trump’s silence permits Russia’s capture of Ukraine; celebration party with Putin planned at Mar-a-Lago.”

Steve Corbin is an emeritus professor of marketing at the University of Northern Iowa and former Denver Board of Education member. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.