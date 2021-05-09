Steve Corbin: A Mother's Day gift we must deliver

Only America and 49 other countries – out of 187 — celebrate Mother’s Day. Besides relatives showering women with cards, flowers and gifts, there is a long overdue action we must deliver to women.

In a letter dated March 31, 1776, the eventual first lady Abigail Adams told her husband, John Adams, (ensuing second president of the United States), as he and other men set off to form the new American democracy: “Remember, John, … if particular care and attention is not paid to the ladies, we … will not hold ourselves bound by any laws in which we have no voice or representation.”

Research is replete our esteemed Founding Fathers had absolutely no intention of giving women a voice in public affairs.

It took 144 years of public disdain, imprisonment, marches and perseverance before women were permitted to vote (19th Amendment, 1920). How did that occur?

President Woodrow Wilson (1913-1921) was against giving women the right to vote until World War I broke out and he witnessed women voluntarily stepping up to the plate to help the war effort. Wilson stated “we have made partners of the women in this war” and supported passage of the 19th Amendment.

Let’s examine how far behind we are for equal rights between genders.