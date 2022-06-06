STEVE BAKKE: Trash the feel-good solutions, there’s work to be done!

On May 24, an 18-year-old shooter murdered 19 elementary students and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. The collective shock seems far worse than from Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland, and all those others.

I’m neither a gun enthusiast nor a gun control activist. I own no firearms. My opinion on gun control has always centered around the Second Amendment words, “well regulated,” used to describe individuals’ right to bear arms. Embedded in that declaration is a presumption of order and competence. I’ve often expressed my opinion that some level of gun control is consistent with the Founders’ intention.

We must stop the futile screaming for immediate answers. Stop trying to pass legislation before the dead are buried. Stop insisting that any solution is all about gun control legislation. Stop the immediate finger-pointing and blame. Stop producing the unhelpful feel-good solutions of the past. We can’t afford to simply pass laws without a careful analysis of those we have. What works? What doesn’t? What would work if it were enforced? Those questions are only a start.

What are the characteristics of various forms of gun violence? Suicide can’t be dealt with as we would armed robbery, urban violence, or domestic violence. Consider a mass shooting by a disgruntled employee. Can it be addressed in the same way as we would deal with a mass school shooting? It seems that a school mass murderer is typically a young male. Does that apply to other types of mass gun violence?

Start with traditional theories about gun control and mental health. Then add information gathered as described above, and we’ve made progress. But there are many more questions we should be asking, many of which won’t be politically correct by today’s sometimes controversial standards: Are changes in family structure or faith-based activities worthy of investigation? Can technical and safety training programs make a difference?

Has there been a decline in moral absolutes with morality becoming a personal choice? Are law enforcement trends contributing to the problem? What effect do gun free zones have on gun violence? Has there been a relevant change in the sanctity and value of human life? Is personal accountability declining in our society? How did the pandemic affect this problem?

Are we having trouble distinguishing reality from fantasy? So many you people practice “pretend killing” in bloody video games. How about our society’s interest in virtual reality technology? That’s also “pretend.” Reality TV has been popular even though it’s not about reality at all. Artificial intelligence operates full time in the real world. And I’m really puzzled about a society in which the definition of woman has become an abstract concept. Think about all of those things.

Within two days after the Uvalde tragedy, the U.S. Senate majority declared an immediate vote on a domestic terrorism bill and a new gun control/registration bill.

At the same time, the majority leader proudly refused to advance minority legislation to initiate “best practices” for “hardening” school security. They contend it won’t work. They use the Uvalde tragedy as evidence of likely failure. It’s clear the parties can’t work together effectively on this project so we must keep them out of the hard work necessary to begin working toward improvement.

I did a search to determine if nonpolitical experts have gun violence research available for study and evaluation by the Congress. Yes, it’s available. Unfortunately, one researcher pointed out that his experience has been that for our politicians it’s either all about gun control or mental health, but not both, nor anything else. I’d like to add “hardening school security” to that list of solutions that must be considered.

If we don’t change our approach to dealing with gun violence, we’ll have more tragically unsuccessful “let’s feel good quick” solutions. We must come together on this huge, complex, all-important project.

Steve Bakke is a Courier subscriber living in Fort Myers, Fla. He is a retired CPA and commercial finance executive.

