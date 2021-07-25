Steve Bakke: The language of 'critical race theory'

We’re observing a growing debate about “critical race theory.” Unfortunately, both sides talk past each other by making disconnected comments as if reading from different scripts. For example, each side accuses the other of being structurally racist.

Traditionally, racism is defined as having prejudice or antagonism toward another person based on race or ethnicity. It’s often manifested by an act detrimental to others, such as some form of discrimination. Uninformed observers must realize that CRT isn’t using traditional definitions for many critical words such as racism.

Careful study of Ibram X. Kendi’s book “How to be an Antiracist” shines a bright light on reasons for much of the confusion. Here is Kendi’s definition of racist: “One who supports a racist policy through action or inaction or expression of a racist idea.” An antiracist is: “One who is supporting an antiracist policy or expressing an antiracist idea.”