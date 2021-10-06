STEVE BAKKE: The Constitution is needed more than ever

It’s a sign of the times. Our government, institutions, history, national pride, and even the motivations for our founding are being questioned. What starts as a well-intentioned evaluation with plans for improvement has too often ended in condemnation without practical solutions.

We must reject any temptation to ignore elements of America’s history that don’t reflect its ideals. Unfortunately, I’m disappointed in some of the recommendations by a new task force that recently reviewed our National Archives.

The group’s conclusions are presented in a 105 page report titled “The Archivist’s Task Force on Racism.” Some of the language employed, e.g. equity and antiracism, is similar to what’s been used for recent controversial programs in schools, government, and corporations. However, confusion may arise because subtle definitional differences are introduced because in these times, even language is crafted for each situation, personality, and purpose.

“Charters of Freedom” refers collectively to our founding documents: the Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and Bill of Rights. They are on display in the Rotunda of the National Archives. One task force presenter suggested: “We should retire the term ‘charters of freedom’ and remove it from our web pages, publications and exhibits because ... these documents did not result in freedom for everyone.”

That recommendation wasn’t followed, but the group apparently was influenced by it. They decided a “trigger warning” was called for when introducing our founding documents. Tragically, a “harmful content” warning will accompany the “Charters of Freedom.” The task force concluded that our U.S. Constitution, and the other documents, may be “harmful or difficult to view” because some users believe they depict “outdated, biased, offensive, and possibly violent views and opinions.” In a sheepish attempt to soften the blow for many Americans, it explains that this warning applies to all documents and depictions in their website, not just the founding documents.

The Archives has a responsibility to celebrate the ways America and its founding were exceptional. Conversely, credibility demands that the presentations also shine a bright light on ways we’ve failed to live up to our nation’s ideals — slavery and racism are prime examples. I agree with the suggestions to add artwork, expanded presentations of valid oral and recorded history, and cultural presentations. I’d be proud to support that, but fear the end result will still be disappointing.

For example, the Rotunda’s works of art are true to actual events being depicted. The Founders were white men, and that fact is on full display. Anything else would be fiction. Unfortunately, the task force skipped over merely acknowledging that fact. The report calls for a less celebratory presentation of many of our Founders, a group of “White, wealthy men.”

Ideally, the Archives should proudly depict America’s wonderful accomplishments interwoven with accurate accounts of ways we’ve fallen short of our ideals. Additionally, I think it should provide context that produces well-deserved feelings of pride. That’s what I feel when reflecting on the wonderfully idealistic Declaration of Independence. Following closely thereafter came the U.S. Constitution that was the tool to carry out those ideals. That tool is brilliantly constructed, and we have used it wisely in some ways and have come up dismally short in others. But it remains standing tall.

The National Archives’ attitude toward our Founding Fathers and documents will telegraph to Americans, especially our youths, a harmful message. The dismissive language of apology, and the relativism in the task force report, will be interpreted as a recommendation for caution about taking America’s founding too seriously.

As recent events have shown, too many knee-jerk reactions to America’s shortcomings result in a process of subtraction, i.e. they disparage and eliminate the offending idea, person, or institution, rather than suggesting constructive alternatives. Some call that “cancellation.” We’ve been seeing too much of it, and it must be challenged.

If depictions and representations are unbalanced or unfair, we should fix the problem. But for an institution like the Nation Archives, the best solutions are additive, i.e., provide more complete information and create accurate and objective impressions. And that’s what we must deliver.

Through it all, one message should be clearly present: Our Constitution’s inherent value remains, and we need it now more than ever.

Steve Bakke is a Courier subscriber living in Fort Myers, Fla. He is a retired CPA and commercial finance executive.

