Steve Bakke: Terrorism will follow us home from Afghanistan

It’s hard to believe that records of our Afghan staff and translators, as well as U.S. citizens still in the country, were left intact due to the hasty exit. The Taliban has names and information on those who haven’t been evacuated. Many of our Afghan supporters will be killed as a result.

This was an evacuation that had the flavor of an “escape.” A thorough plan would have provided enough troops for adequate airport security, to find remaining Americans and get them out. Instead, we relied on the Taliban for perimeter security. That’s ridiculous. Are there many truly stranded Americans? Have we broken our promise to get them out?

President Biden declared that the U.S. has little national interest in Afghanistan. I disagree. In addition to our reputation, we’ve relinquished a lot by withdrawing. Prior to withdrawal, our ground troops were involved in very little fighting. We were providing training, intelligence, and air support to the Afghan forces. Our goal of denying terrorists safe sanctuary was being achieved. I believe we had reached a reasonable balance of peace, safety, and cost.

A relatively small contingent could have maintained the existing equilibrium had we not withdrawn. Under Taliban control, Afghanistan will now revert to being a terrorist sanctuary and training ground.