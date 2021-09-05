Steve Bakke: Terrorism will follow us home from Afghanistan

We’re facing an incredible volume of facts, opinions, and emotions about Afghanistan and the events of the past few weeks.
For some, our exit from Afghanistan is the logical conclusion of events occurring over several years. President Obama reduced the ground forces significantly in 2014, and President Trump followed up in 2020 with a “peace agreement” aimed at withdrawing all remaining personnel. However, a review of that agreement makes it clear that, with all its conditions, full withdrawal was unlikely.
President Biden declared he was bound by that agreement to fully withdraw our troops. Given the agreement’s unfulfilled conditions, that’s clearly not the case. He didn’t need that “agreement” as a crutch to withdraw. He had that authority. And bipartisan critics agree he came up short in his responsibility to create a careful plan.
A careful plan would never have withdrawn military personnel before evacuating U.S. citizens, Afghan staff, and translators. A thoughtful plan would have recognized the vulnerability of Afghan forces. Perhaps a careful plan wouldn’t have rushed to close the high capacity, sophisticated, and more easily defensible Bagram air base.
With a thoughtful plan, tens of billions of dollars in military weaponry wouldn’t now be in Taliban control, including aircraft, Humvees, rifles, and sophisticated communication equipment. We’ve bestowed on these terrorists a powerful military status.
It’s hard to believe that records of our Afghan staff and translators, as well as U.S. citizens still in the country, were left intact due to the hasty exit. The Taliban has names and information on those who haven’t been evacuated. Many of our Afghan supporters will be killed as a result.
This was an evacuation that had the flavor of an “escape.” A thorough plan would have provided enough troops for adequate airport security, to find remaining Americans and get them out. Instead, we relied on the Taliban for perimeter security. That’s ridiculous. Are there many truly stranded Americans? Have we broken our promise to get them out?
President Biden declared that the U.S. has little national interest in Afghanistan. I disagree. In addition to our reputation, we’ve relinquished a lot by withdrawing. Prior to withdrawal, our ground troops were involved in very little fighting. We were providing training, intelligence, and air support to the Afghan forces. Our goal of denying terrorists safe sanctuary was being achieved. I believe we had reached a reasonable balance of peace, safety, and cost.
A relatively small contingent could have maintained the existing equilibrium had we not withdrawn. Under Taliban control, Afghanistan will now revert to being a terrorist sanctuary and training ground.
We’ve exited Afghanistan, but the war on terror continues.
Our leadership has exhibited weakness and uncertainty. Our adversaries are encouraged. Our allies are disappointed. Evil has gained ground. Sad things and bad things will now be inflicted on the Afghans.
We think we’ve ended something, but tragically, Afghanistan and terrorism will follow us home.
Steve Bakke is a Courier subscriber living in Fort Myers, Fla. He is a retired CPA and commercial finance executive.