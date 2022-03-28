STEVE BAKKE: Russia chose its killing fields

For decades mankind has been avoiding another “Big One” — another world war. Years ago, I watched a short “art” film focused on achieving wartime solutions without nuclear annihilation. On screen, two old men met in a garden. Off came their suit coats, and they commenced comical fist-to-fist combat for world domination. Right there, next to the tomato plants, the destiny of the world was being decided. Winner takes all. I wasn’t impressed by the short movie’s plausibility.

In a more recent video, warfare was conducted using computers. Programmers from feuding countries perched behind screens while their programs encountered each other. Quietly, battle by battle, a winner was decided, damage assessed, and the results of war printed out in triplicate. The implication was that each side was bound by agreement to allocate the spoils of war and computed damage and fatalities to the real world. That would make a great “Twilight Zone” episode (a 1960s TV series).

Forgive me for those examples. They’re simplistic and silly. But the productions were intended as sincere expressions of antiwar sentiment.

In the real world, alliances have formed that create high levels of military power. NATO is an example. And after decades of development, enough nuclear weapons exist to result in worldwide destruction if we had all-out warfare. If armed conflict is inevitable, how can we prepare ourselves to avoid mass annihilation?

Given the reality of possible annihilation, and with the tools of war at the ready, it seems like the leading world powers have just been staring at each other. For decades, Russia’s Vladimir Putin threatened specific actions but no one believed him, or didn’t want to listen. But Putin was serious. For months, Russia has been slowly building up military strength along the Ukrainian border. In February, Ukraine was attacked. Russia began aggressively destroying anything and anybody, including civilian targets – even maternity hospitals and citizens sheltering from bombs.

Despite incredible Ukrainian push-back, the destruction and killing has been brutal, even genocidal. Wisely, NATO allies decided they couldn’t directly engage Russian advances over these battle fields because of the risk of escalation.

Incredibly, among this confusion, the world may have stumbled upon the nature of future world wars. Wartime protocols and strategies may be evolving before our eyes.

Russia’s tyrannical leader chose Ukraine as a killing field for genocide and eventual domination of its natural resources, agricultural products, or technology. Because of the brutality and the worldwide shock wave, this Russian invasion should qualify as a “world war.”

Earning the label “world war” now and in the future should depend more on the worldwide impact of the conflict than on the total landmass or number of countries directly involved. And as I believe we’re observing in Ukraine, future battlefields may be limited in size and duration. Nevertheless, their worldwide cultural and economic impact will be massive.

Once conventional warfare is inevitable, the primary goal must be to avoid direct conflict of between nuclear powers. That’s the rational behavior that NATO is trying to exercise. Right behind avoiding nuclear war as a priority is the goal of making the tyrants of the world own the situations they create. As we’re seeing, nonmilitary economic weapons are available that can be used effectively.

A responsible nuclear power can most responsibly be effective by supplying conventional weapons support to its embattled allies, a process NATO is trying to “figure out” for this Ukraine situation. Our current process is sloppy and obviously uncertain, so we must quickly improve. One of our biggest deficits is our inability to act promptly and decisively. “Wait and see” is not an alternative.

I believe we’re watching and dealing with a situation we’ll see again. The model for future international conflict recognizes that situations like this are inevitable. Actions by “bad guys” will need to be carefully managed.

We must pay attention and be prepared militarily. The U.S. must understand that independence in energy supplies and weaponry development and manufacture are of utmost importance. And we can’t let other longer-term issues crowd out immediate existential threats such as we’re witnessing.

Steve Bakke is a Courier subscriber living in Fort Myers, Fla. He is a retired CPA and commercial finance executive.

