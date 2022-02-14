STEVE BAKKE: Redefining MLK’s legacy diminishes him

I’m sure young people today think of 2020-2021 as defining national chaos for the United States. For me, it was 1968.

1968 was an eventful year in my life, loaded with important events, dramatic life changes, and terrible national tragedies. I graduated from college that year, was married, bought a convertible, reported to my first professional job, and the Army drafted me.

There was violence at the 1968 Democrat National Convention in Chicago, the bloody Tet Offensive was launched by the North Vietnamese army and the Viet Cong. And almost 17,000 U.S. lives were lost in Vietnam that year. It was springtime of 1968 when both Bobby Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. were murdered.

King would have been 93 on Jan. 15. Something was different this year as complex “2022-type” emotions mixed with growing commentary surrounding King’s birthday commemoration.

It was King who made us see how Jim Crow voting restrictions, the KKK, segregated lunch counters and other racist practices were wrong. One thing that’s different, however, is the mention of King’s name in the current discussion assigning Jim Crow status to the political election reform debate. To equate Jim Crow issues with voter ID requirements, reasonable limits on early voting, and safeguards on mail-in balloting seems foolish.

It’s absurd to claim that the horrors King faced and fought against in 1963 are anything like the present situation. His dream was about people like me getting out of the way of personal achievement for all races. His dream was about minimizing differences, the opposite of today’s identity politics.

King’s leadership success came from an ability to communicate his social justice goals with all races. He had enemies, and couldn’t convince all white citizens to support him, but most respected his methods, and there was a measure of popular sympathy for his message.

I lived through the “years of King.” Yet, leftists have frequently, directly, and personally, scolded me for daring to claim appreciation for King. Contrary to what some radicals now claim, we white folk didn’t consider his message modest or limited, thereby easy to support. Rather, King’s words were profound and transformational.

King was frustrated by things he hadn’t accomplished, and he expressed those feelings repeatedly. But he understood he wouldn’t soon vanquish his rabid, racist, segregationist foes. Anyone who read his last book, “Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community?” knows social justice was clearly his goal and vision for the future. He clearly repeated his dissatisfaction as well as his hopeful vision.

In his “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” he described the necessary tension for resolving the tough issues. He scolded us “lukewarm white supporters,” and told us how we disappointed him. His later writings and comments expressed an impatience and frustration with people like me, but he also bemoaned the more impatient radical elements of his time that seemed to be distancing themselves from him.

Right up until his death he intensely felt those disappointments, and people like me must take considerable blame for that. But the day before his death he reassured us by saying that “only when it is dark enough can you see the stars,” and he proclaimed that he had “seen the promised land.”

I remember King speaking eloquently in a way that could motivate his minority constituency as well as help white America understand his methods and goals. He had messages for black and white, but had the unique ability to send his message, in the right way, to whatever audience he was facing at that moment.

King pushed for big changes, but he never supported warfare between whites and blacks. I’m confident he wouldn’t support the lawlessness of 2020-2021. He proclaimed we should be dissatisfied until no one would shout white power or black power and people would shout out God’s power and human power.

To associate King’s name with identity politics of today is an affront to all he stood for. And to weaponize his legacy in support of irresponsibly rolling back election integrity is to denigrate that legacy. Identity politics wouldn’t be his choice because it foments division. He chose de-emphasizing race, which defuses those same emotions.

Redefining King’s legacy will only diminish him.

Steve Bakke is a Courier subscriber living in Fort Myers, Fla. He is a retired CPA and commercial finance executive.

