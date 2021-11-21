STEVE BAKKE: Political parties take turns supporting filibuster

It’s time to review the Senate filibuster rule because it’s prominently in the news. Both parties support the filibuster rule, except when they don’t. They take turns. Right now, Republicans support it.
With his party in the minority, Sen. Chuck Schumer declared this in 2017: “The legislative filibuster is the most important distinction between the Senate and the House. Without the 60-vote threshold for legislation, the Senate becomes a majoritarian institution, just like the House. So, let’s find a way to further protect the 60-vote rule.”
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., commented in 2018: “I can tell you that [eliminating the filibuster] would be the end of the Senate as it was originally devised and created, going back to our Founding Fathers. We have to acknowledge our respect for the minority.”
Attitudes change quickly regarding the filibuster. Here’s a 2021 comment by Sen. Durbin with the Senate split 50/50, and the Democratic vice president able to cast the deciding vote: “Today’s filibuster throws a system out of balance ... It promotes gridlock not good governance. ... It’s become the death grip of democracy.”
On Nov. 3 Schumer declared: “This is a low, low point in the history of this body. ... To debate and never vote is imbecile.” He’s frustrated by being unable to force through controversial legislation. He’s threatening to revoke the filibuster rule.
The history of the filibuster clearly discloses that inadvertent changes and attempts at refining Senate rules brought us to where we now are. While the filibuster rule happened almost accidentally, plausibly valid arguments are made that this random rule upholds the Founders’ intentions. For example, giving voice to the minority to prevent a “tyranny of the majority” and to create a highly deliberative Senate. Correspondence among the Founders, quotes from their debates, and the Federalist Papers describe and clarify their vision.
Using the filibuster, any senator can force debate on any legislation on the floor. The Senate has taken a practical approach by establishing a “debateless” filibuster and introducing “cloture” rules so other legislation can be addressed while gridlocked on the legislation being filibustered. Under cloture rules, the majority has to muster 60 votes supporting cloture to bring a bill to the Senate floor for vote.
As the filibuster controversy heats up, Democrats want to pass several controversial laws that would have trouble gaining Senate approval. For example, federal election reform and “packing” the Supreme Court. These party-line issues reflect vastly different worldviews about our form of government and the Founders’ original intent. And Republicans are ready to filibuster.
But all’s fair. Recall that Democrats very recently filibustered Republican legislation. In 2020, Senator Tim Scott proposed criminal justice reform legislation that had bipartisan support. Elizabeth Warren successfully denied a vote using the filibuster. Democrats also filibustered a large Republican COVID relief bill. Both were obvious political strategies to deny then-President Trump bipartisan victories, and they were successful.
I stand with originalism. If realities change, the Constitution should be adjusted by amendment. Thomas Jefferson offered advice on constitutional originalism and transformational legislation: “Instead of trying [to understand] what meaning may be squeezed out of the text or invented against it, conform to the probable one in which it was passed,” and “Great innovations should not be forced on slender majorities.”
Jefferson reflects the Founders’ intentions that passing transformational legislation be difficult, even messy. The Senate is to be a deliberative body with sometimes excruciating effort necessary to debate and pass legislation. The filibuster is one tool to accomplish that, but it’s fair to question whether it’s the best one.
Perhaps there are improvements worthy of consideration, e.g., to ensure sincerity, revert to a talking filibuster, or require 41 votes to force a filibuster. Whatever method is chosen, it should encourage compromise while resisting transformational legislation, but that balance is difficult to achieve.
Democrats and Republicans favor the filibuster as representing common sense, but never at the same time. It’s now the Republicans’ turn. Disagreement about the filibuster will not die until the Senate majority sincerely wants the minority to have its rightful say, and that’ll never happen.
Remembering Waterloo's five Sullivan brothers
Sullivan family home
Sullivan brothers at home on Adams in Waterloo
Courier Dec. 21, 1941
Sullivans -- Alleta, James, Albert, Madison
Katherine Sullivan McFarland (1922-2016)
Courier Jan. 4, 1942
Sullivan brothers at home
Courier Feb. 15, 1942
Sullivans with Jack Dempsey
USS Juneau
Lyman-Swenson-Juneau-commissioning
Lyman-Swenson-Newfoundland
Courier March 4, 1942
Courier March 15, 1942
Courier April 26, 1942
Courier Jan. 12, 1943
Courier Jan. 12, 1943
Alleta and Thomas Sullivan
Alleta Sullivan's letter to the Navy
FDR letter fo Sullivan family
location of USS Juneau sinking
U.S. Navy report, Battle of Guadalcanal Nov. 13, 1942
U.S. Navy survivor battle report Nov. 17, 1942
USS Juneau survivor Lester Zook
USS Juneau survivor Lester Zook, close-up
Courier Jan. 14, 1943
Courier Jan. 15, 1943
Margaret Jaros
Red Sullivan and Margaret Jaros
Alleta Sullivan & Margaret Jaros
Courier Jan. 17, 1943
Courier Jan. 19, 1943
'What have you given for war?'
103017bp-sullivans-2
Courier Jan. 27, 1943
Sullivans telegram from vice president
Courier Feb. 3, 1943
Courier Feb. 7, 1943
Courier Feb. 8, 1943
Courier Feb. 9, 1943
U.S. Navy battle report
Navy docs -- President approves USS The Sullivans
Courier Feb. 10, 1943
Courier Feb. 14, 1943
Genevieve and Alleta Sullivan
Courier Feb. 23, 1943
Courier Feb. 24, 1943
Courier April 4, 1943
Navy doc -- USS The Sullivans launch speech April 4, 1943
Courier April 5, 1943
Genevieve heads to Navy training
Genevieve Sullivan WAVE
Courier May 30, 1943
Courier July 11, 1943
Courier Aug. 6, 1943
Purple Hearts bestowed
U.S. Navy Sullivan Purple Hearts document Jan. 24, 1944
Courier Jan. 25, 1944
Courier Feb. 4, 1944
Courier Feb. 13, 1944
Sullivan movie scene
Sullivan movie cast
Courier March 19, 1944
Courier Dec. 31, 1944
Genevieve Sullivan and Murray Davidson
Courier May 1, 1959
Courier Nov. 11, 1962
Courier Sept. 20, 1964
Courier March 2, 1965
Murray Davidson Jr. joins Naval Reserve
Courier April 23, 1973
Alleta Sullivan funeral
Genevieve Davidson obituary
Plaque Schoitz Memorial Hospital
Courier Aug. 6, 1992
Dedication of Convention Center
Sullivan Brothers Museum -- outside
Sullivan Brothers Museum statues
Katherine McFarland, 2008
Katherine McFarland, 2012
103017bp-sullivans-1
Juneau wreckage bittersweet find for Sullivans, families
WATERLOO -- Saturday's discovery of the wreckage of the USS Juneau, on which Waterloo's five Sullivan brothers served and perished with nearly 700 shipmates during World War II, was an emotional, bittersweet experience for the fallen sailors' descendants.
"There's over 700 Navy families affected by this and my heart goes out to all those people," said Kelly Sullivan, granddaughter of Albert Sullivan and grandniece of George, Francis, Joseph and Madison Sullivan, who all died after the Juneau was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine and sunk on Nov. 13, 1942.
"For me, it's like finding my grandfather's grave," said Knute Swensen of Huntington Beach, Calif., the grandson of the Juneau's commanding officer, Capt. Lyman K. Swenson, also among the Juneau dead.
The crew of the Research Vessel Petrel, on an expedition financed by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, found the Juneau's wreck at the bottom of "Ironbottom Sound" off Guadalcanal in the Solomons on St. Patrick's Day.
In an audio accompanying a video of the wreckage, Robert Kraft, director of subsea operations for the expedition, noted it was appropriate the Juneau's remains were discovered on St. Patrick's Day, given the Sullivan brothers' Irish heritage.
"The luck of the Irish was with them," Kelly Sullivan said, echoing a wish she made for the USS The Sullivans, the current Navy destroyer named for her grandfather and great uncles, when she christened the ship in Bath, Maine, in 1995. She is the official Navy sponsor of that ship.
This wknd Paul Allen’s team found wreckage of WW2 USS Juneau in Pacific Ocean In 1942 this ship was sunk by Japanese torpedo carrying the 5 Sullivan brothers of Waterloo These Iowa heroes + hundred of others lost their life on that ship protecting our country Shld not b forgotten— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 20, 2018
The crew of the Petrel sent a message to The Courier, which said: "Our team is comprised of professional subsea operators and engineers with years of experience in the industry who are truly humbled with the opportunity to honor our fallen servicemen and provide some closure to their families."
The crew credited Allen with making the expedition possible.
Ironically, Kelly Sullivan was at the USS The Sullivans on St. Patrick's Day at its home port of Mayport, Fla., attending a retirement celebration for one of its former commanding officers.
"When this discovery happened, I was sitting on the fantail of the Sullivans...It's unbelievable," Sullivan said.
On her return trip home Sunday, she heard word of the discovery from U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Rich Brown, commander of Navy surface forces and a former commanding officer of the USS The Sullivans. Brown was in Waterloo last November for a 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking. On Monday, Knute Swensen contacted her.
"It's bittersweet, this feeling," Sullivan said. "There's closure. It also opens a wound."
She said her father, Albert's son, Jim Sullivan, reacted with surprise and had similar feelings.
"My first thought was my prayers for all the Juneau families, not just the Sullivan brothers," Kelly Sullivan said, and all veterans and their families. She said her great-grandmother, Alleta Sullivan, never really had closure because her sons' bodies were never recovered and held out hope they may have survived.
Swensen said he watched the Petrel's undersea video in amazement as the crew made out the Juneaus name inscribed across the fantail.
"Seeing that video gave me chills," he said.
He also thought of his father, U.S. Navy Cmdr Robert Swensen, who passed away in April 2016 at age 93 and was very close to his father, the Juneau commander. Knute's grandfather's surname was misspelled as "Swenson" by a staff member at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., and he never had it corrected. It was at Annapolis, when Robert was a cadet, that the Juneau commander and his son had their last meeting.
In an audio accompanying the video, Kraft of the Petrel expedition notes the ship's bow and stern were found relatively close to each other but the ship's debris was scattered over a mile on the ocean floor -- an indication of the devastating explosion which sunk her.
Most of the sailors were killed during the actual sinking; more than 100 died at sea in the days that followed from wounds, exposure or shark attacks, including George Sullivan, the oldest of the brothers. Ten sailors survived the actual sinking plus a four-person medical crew sent to the USS San Francisco to tend to wounded there prior to the attack.
Swensen hopes the Juneau crew's valor is also remembered. The ship earned multiple battles stars for the engagements in which it fought -- including one the night before its sinking, when it and other outgunned American ships turned back a Japanese task force headed for embattled U.S troops at Guadalcanal.
Sullivan praised Paul Allen's passion for pursuing the expedition -- a lesson she used it as an example for her third-graders at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Falls.
"I really admire Mr. Allen and his crew for having the faith to do this," she said, and encouraged her students to pursue their passions as well.
Both were in New York this past November at the 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking at the same Staten Island pier where the ship was commissioned into the Navy in 1997. That ceremony was across New York harbor from the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where the Juneau was commissioned into the Navy and sailed out of the harbor, never to return.
She hopes the USS The Sullivans can sail to the Juneau's final resting place on a future mission, with some of its sailors surviving family members.
031918ho-USS-Juneau-expedition-2
031918ho-USS-Juneau-expedition-3
031918ho-USS-Juneau-expedition-1
Steve Bakke is a Courier subscriber living in Fort Myers, Fla. He is a retired CPA and commercial finance executive.