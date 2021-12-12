STEVE BAKKE: Millstones around our necks

A perfect economic storm is gathering. It results from a combination of economic problems and foolish “fixes.” At best, too many bad solutions create economic sluggishness. At worst, businesses fail. We’re carrying millstones around our necks.

Modern monetary theory is a decades old concept. It asserts that our government need have no concerns about budget deficits. The Fed’s monetary tools would be used, with few constraints, to fund programs by expanding the money supply. This is cynically referred to as “printing money.”

“MMT-like” policies are gaining steam, and contrary to the administration’s prediction, deficits and inflation will occur. Proponents of MMT suggest the solution to that problem is to shrink the money supply, most likely by increasing taxes. There’s a time for aggressive expansionary monetary policy. The COVID shutdown with a dramatically shrinking economy is a recent example. But that time has passed. We’re already experiencing record inflation rates, and tax increases are planned. We’re about to stifle an already sputtering economy.

Energy independence was a beneficial reality until the recent clamp-down on developing and transporting natural gas and oil. Fuel prices are skyrocketing, and in desperation we’ve asked OPEC to increase oil production to relieve our shortages. We are not ready to depend on green energy, so relinquishing our energy independence will threaten our national security and damage the economy.

A serious and growing supply chain crisis has risen to the top of our list of problems. There are many complex causes, with no easy solutions. The situation is influenced by many things, including adjusted buying habits, ambitious COVID mandates, workers’ reticence about re-entering the workforce, regional emission restrictions on trucks, and even union work rules for port workers. Beyond that, warehouses, factories, and stores must adjust. Wait and see isn’t an option. Prompt, cooperative, emergency action is essential.

There are many things that burden us economically, directly and indirectly, by adding to the growing malaise. Ignoring the deteriorating border situation tends to reinforce feelings that our leaders are experiencing uncertainty. The cavalier way we walked away from over $80 billion in expenditures for weaponry, training, air bases, and the embassy in Afghanistan is shocking. It smacks of a no-big-deal attitude.

During the 2020 “summer of discontent,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey reacted to burning buildings by dismissing their community value, describing them as mere “bricks and mortar.” That attitude led to his refusal to defend a police station and other public and private property from destruction. Are we being asked to accept this reticence as the new reality? Historian Victor Davis Hanson is concerned that we are.

We’re asked to blame the 2017 tax cut legislation for the growing debt. While there’s enough blame to go around, recent CBO data indicates record tax collections followed those tax cuts. The following appeared in Politico on Oct. 12: “Despite a pandemic, a recession and a slew of tax cuts, federal tax receipts are booming.” Can we agree that spending is the big problem?

Should we believe that these problems could be solved by taxing the “very rich?” In fact, there’s not enough total wealth there to satisfy the debt and new funding requirements, even if that wealth were totally confiscated. And if we did that, from whom would we depend on for investment capital?

Our leaders claim “we shouldn’t even talk about the [Build Back Better] numbers because it’s all paid for.” Comments like that are paternalistic, dismissive, totally off base, and intended to distract us from reality.

What we are witnessing reminds me of President Reagan’s quip at a 1986 news conference: “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.”

Steve Bakke is a Courier subscriber living in Fort Myers, Fla. He is a retired CPA and commercial finance executive.

