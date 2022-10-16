STEVE BAKKE: Founders’ intent vs. Progressives’ challenge

An American reality is the dramatic division over societal standards and governing style. Compromise is increasingly rare. Politicians have chosen up sides and usually consider everything done by the opposition as wrong and even nonsense. We hear shouts of “lock ‘em up!”

Early progressives couldn’t abide the Constitution’s goal of limited federal government and natural rights. Progressives objected to the Founders’ original principles, most notably that inalienable human rights come from our creator. Rather, progressives declared that these rights were conferred by society and its government.

Today, the government of our Founders is in a struggle for political dominance with the modern “progressive movement.” The Founders, having recognized the flaw in human nature and human passions, installed checks and balances between government branches. Progressives perceived these limitations on government as barriers to essential programs. They believed that governmental power should never be limited except for what is “unwise or futile.”

President Woodrow Wilson insisted that mankind had advanced and matured relative to these flaws. He assured the public modern humans would unselfishly support the greater good. Because of that, progressives believed the Constitution hadn’t kept up with changes of conditions, necessitating a new constitution for some or a “living, breathing” Constitution for others.

President Calvin Coolidge opposed Wilson’s insistence on virtually unlimited government power. He expressed these words in defense of the Constitution: “[Wilson’s] reasoning cannot be applied to this great charter. If all men are created equal, that is final. If they are endowed with inalienable rights, that is final. If governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed, that is final. ... If anyone wishes to deny their truth or their soundness, the only direction in which he can proceed historically is not forward, but backward toward the time when there was no equality, no rights of the individual, no rule of the people.”

President Franklin Roosevelt faithfully carried the progressive torch by proclaiming a “new bill of rights.” He wanted government to guarantee things such as earnings, recreation, and so on — an ambitious program of wealth transfer. Much to FDR’s chagrin, his programs were often declared to be unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

The siren song coming from early progressives was mesmerizing for some. However, the results would often disappoint because human nature hasn’t changed. Automatic allegiance to the greater good won’t prevail in any human endeavor if left unchecked.

Quoting from Ronald Reagan’s farewell presidential address: “‘We the People’ tell the government what to do, it doesn’t tell us. ... Man is not free unless government is limited ... as government expands, liberty contracts.”

The bitter conflicts of today aren’t just a passing spat. It isn’t a mere conflict of style. The competing movements aren’t variations of a single governing philosophy. They represent very different ideologies.

If we set aside the divisive personalities, raw emotions, and even the issues of the day, we lay bare the cause of most modern political battles. Professor Larry Arnn, president of Hillsdale College, describes this as two powerful movements set against each other, as they have been for more than a century.

I remain an energized supporter of our constitutional form of government. The founding principles not only make sense, but they are also comforting. The people’s self-governance is an ideal I still hold dear. And any support for unlimited governmental power results in foolish governance.

My preferences may seem idealistic, but the alternative has an impetuous quality with little appeal. I agree with Arnn that truth has a way of finding daylight, so I’m confident a rational showing of these competing philosophies will move us in the right direction. A winner will emerge.