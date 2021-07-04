Steve Bakke: Court packing is nothing new

Imagine Rip Van Winkle awakening from a decades-long nap. It’s October 2020. He watches the nasty challenges of the nominee during Senate hearings to replace Associate Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg. “What’s happened to my government whilst I slept?” wonders Rip.

Can you imagine ol’ Rip’s further surprise as he watched 2021 unfold, with constant talk about Democrats trying to “pack the court.” He yawned, thought a bit, and exclaimed, “I think I remember something like that happening just before I took my nap.” He’s right. Let’s recall some bitter Supreme Court politics and shenanigans from Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s presidency.

It was 1937 and President Roosevelt felt down on his luck. He was pushing the envelope of executive and legislative authority to deploy his aggressive liberal economic “solutions.” The Supreme Court had blocked several key components of his New Deal legislation. Roosevelt secretly planned to create a more liberal Supreme Court majority simply by adding several “friendly” new justices, as is technically allowed by our Constitution.