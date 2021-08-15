Steve Bakke: Collective cooperation and other common sense

People talk about returning to normalcy when it’s “safe.” But when will that happen? And what does “safe” mean?

A virus came visiting in 2020 – by chance, mistake, or possibly by design. Our original goal was to slow the virus spread and keep hospitalizations down — i.e., flatten the infection curve. Understandably, nobody knew the answers, but our collective fear pushed us to insist on information that was clear and certain.

We ended up with soothing words, conflicting opinions, incomplete answers, and constantly changing advice. We insisted on clarity but saw only confusion. We were given too many “one size fits all” solutions. And some ham-handed comments and ideas coming out of two administrations didn’t help. Combine all of that with two impeachments, a divisive presidential election, violence in the streets, and a perfect storm of national division resulted.

Despite failures we learned that well-intended restrictions and lockdowns brought significant collateral damage, even body counts. The solution was often worse than the problem. We came to realize the accuracy of iconic economist Thomas Sowell’s advice that “there are no perfect solutions, only tradeoffs.” Thankfully, our government came through in an important way – successful vaccine development and distribution in record time.