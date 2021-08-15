Steve Bakke: Collective cooperation and other common sense

People talk about returning to normalcy when it’s “safe.” But when will that happen? And what does “safe” mean?
A virus came visiting in 2020 – by chance, mistake, or possibly by design. Our original goal was to slow the virus spread and keep hospitalizations down — i.e., flatten the infection curve. Understandably, nobody knew the answers, but our collective fear pushed us to insist on information that was clear and certain.
We ended up with soothing words, conflicting opinions, incomplete answers, and constantly changing advice. We insisted on clarity but saw only confusion. We were given too many “one size fits all” solutions. And some ham-handed comments and ideas coming out of two administrations didn’t help. Combine all of that with two impeachments, a divisive presidential election, violence in the streets, and a perfect storm of national division resulted.
Despite failures we learned that well-intended restrictions and lockdowns brought significant collateral damage, even body counts. The solution was often worse than the problem. We came to realize the accuracy of iconic economist Thomas Sowell’s advice that “there are no perfect solutions, only tradeoffs.” Thankfully, our government came through in an important way – successful vaccine development and distribution in record time.
My attitude regarding vaccines was influenced by living through the 1950s polio epidemic as an impressionable boy. Offering little resistance, we got vaccinated. We understood there was a pandemic, and intuitively realized that our constitutional rights and obligations permitted the choice of participating in collective cooperation through voluntary vaccinations. That cooperation will maximize benefits to the most people in situations such as we now face. It’s just common sense.
Some now say, “I’m going to wait and see. The vaccine hasn’t received official approval.” I ask those folks: Where would your comfort level be without 170 million “volunteers” who’ve received the vaccine and significantly beaten back the pandemic? Where would America be if everyone echoed your response? Personal risk assessment is your right, but if you choose to take the risk of avoiding a vaccination, others shouldn’t face significant realignment of their lives to assist you in doing so.
I know that the federal government has wide latitude concerning public health policy. Nevertheless, I don’t want sweeping mandates coming out of Washington primarily because, as we’ve learned from COVID policies, one size doesn’t fit all. The government should provide recommendations, but decisions should be made at the state, local and family levels.
A review of statistics is helpful when making these decisions. Studies show that about 98% of current infections occur among the unvaccinated. Merely .0006% of those vaccinated have been reinfected and died. A reasonable estimate of herd immunity for COVID-19 is 85% of the population. We’ll soon be over 60% fully vaccinated. Add to that 11% of the population having natural immunity from being infected. With over 700,000 shots being administered each day, the goal is in sight. And unvaccinated children, age 0-17, remain highly immune with just over 350 having died with COVID.
As we make decisions involved with transitioning away from COVID restrictions, we should remember that everything we do involves risks. We get into cars, onto bicycles, into boats – doing many exciting things involving a multitude of slim risks. The vaccine has continued its high efficacy for the delta variant. As a result, those who’ve been vaccinated continue to enjoy extremely slim infection risk.
Early in the pandemic, Dennis Prager shared some advice in his article “Some thoughts on being safe” appearing in Real Clear Politics on 5/19/20. He wrote: “The pursuit of ‘safe’ over virtually all other considerations is life-suppressing.” I agree with Prager and realize that “safe” means “never.” It’s past time to apply common sense in resisting needless fear.
America is moving ever closer to the “herd immunity” goal. Ideally, we’ll accomplish it rapidly through vaccinations. But perhaps large numbers will remain unvaccinated. In that case, vaccinations, combined with natural immunity from those having been infected can still jointly accomplish our goal. In its own way, that can be considered good news.
We have vaccines awaiting final approval for all ages, and many more vaccinations to administer. Let’s get that done, and use our many tools, including collective cooperation, to start getting back to normal.
Steve Bakke is a Courier subscriber living in Fort Myers, Fla. He is a retired CPA and commercial finance executive.