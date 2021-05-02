Steve Bakke: Climate accord won't work – but there is an answer

The accord’s “voluntary” obligations are meaningless because the U.S. is virtually the only country able to comply. And trusting China to meet any commitment under the agreement would be like believing their reports about the COVID pandemic or living up to their commitments regarding Hong Kong’s autonomy.

Operating independently, without being restricted by the agreement’s wastefulness and lack of enforcement, preserves our sovereignty for establishing our own environmental priorities. And it permits us to independently lead research and development consistent with energy independence and national security. We would gain, as would the rest of the world.

Hidden agendas abound within the accord, and the course now set probably won’t be successful. But there is potential common ground for all sides to agree on an achievable approach for developing dependable clean energy sources. We can meet our mutual goals without being narrowly wedded to the approach taken by the politicians promoting this agreement. Accord zealots must finally come to admit that the current concept has practical limitations in time, technology, and cost.

Timely and effective worldwide reduction of CO2 emissions is achievable. Nuclear energy and clean natural gas provide common ground for all sides to achieve their goals. Unfortunately, the accord’s embedded ideology doesn’t bode well for either one. If necessary, the U.S. should pursue important energy and emissions goals independently.

Steve Bakke is a Courier subscriber living in Fort Myers, Fla. He is a retired CPA and commercial finance executive.

