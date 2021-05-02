Steve Bakke: Climate accord won't work – but there is an answer

President Obama signed the Paris Climate Accord in 2016 as an executive action. It faced bipartisan opposition and lacked treaty status, making it easy for Donald Trump to void U.S. participation. For the same reason, it took a mere stroke of the pen for President Biden to rejoin the agreement via executive order on day one of his presidency.
Climate czar John Kerry is quoted about the planet’s dire climate situation, and he visited both China and South Korea in the days before President Biden’s “Zoom” climate conference with world leaders on April 22-23.
China proclaimed its status as a model climate citizen while at the same time building, and still planning, many new coal power plants. And Russia dumps on the U.S. climate policies while “moving in on” numerous oil wells and hydrocarbon “opportunities” that are central to its economy.
Things are happening and Americans better pay attention, because by rejoining the agreement, the U.S. faces several disturbing realities. For example, the U.S. already leads the world in reducing emissions. But under the accord, China, the world’s leading emitter, is permitted to increase emission levels through 2030.
Various sources and publications, including the BP review of world energy and Forbes, have provided interesting information about worldwide emissions. China already doubles what the U.S. emits. China’s emissions increased 353% from 1990 to 2017, while U.S. reduced emissions 0.4%. John Kerry acknowledges even if we meet our promises, there’s additional work to do making up for China’s loose requirements.
The world’s delight in having the U.S. involved is all about money. While President Obama described the accord’s original intent as helping to “delay or avoid some of the worst consequences of climate change,” Maurice Strong, founder of the U.N. Eco-Summit and a former undersecretary general, posed these rhetorical questions: “Isn’t the only hope for the planet that the industrial civilizations collapse? Isn’t it our responsibility to bring about?”
Ottmar Edenhofer, former co-chair of the U.N.’s IPCC climate change working group, admitted: “This has almost nothing to do with environmental policy anymore. ... We distribute de facto the world’s wealth by climate policy ... in order to get rich, one has to burn coal, oil or gas.” That was an attempt to explain why China, and others, are permitted to increase CO2 emissions while restricting developed countries’ emissions. A massive transfer of wealth is part of the deal.
Another provision results in wealth transfer by requiring significant U.S. financial contributions to other countries. Rather than requiring transfer payments, it makes more sense for the U.S. to employ those funds in its own clean energy research and development. That would be money well spent considering past U.S. performance in energy technology development and as the world leader in emissions reduction. Why not share our valuable expertise, rather than sending them pallets of dollars that may be wasted?
The accord’s “voluntary” obligations are meaningless because the U.S. is virtually the only country able to comply. And trusting China to meet any commitment under the agreement would be like believing their reports about the COVID pandemic or living up to their commitments regarding Hong Kong’s autonomy.
Operating independently, without being restricted by the agreement’s wastefulness and lack of enforcement, preserves our sovereignty for establishing our own environmental priorities. And it permits us to independently lead research and development consistent with energy independence and national security. We would gain, as would the rest of the world.
Hidden agendas abound within the accord, and the course now set probably won’t be successful. But there is potential common ground for all sides to agree on an achievable approach for developing dependable clean energy sources. We can meet our mutual goals without being narrowly wedded to the approach taken by the politicians promoting this agreement. Accord zealots must finally come to admit that the current concept has practical limitations in time, technology, and cost.
Timely and effective worldwide reduction of CO2 emissions is achievable. Nuclear energy and clean natural gas provide common ground for all sides to achieve their goals. Unfortunately, the accord’s embedded ideology doesn’t bode well for either one. If necessary, the U.S. should pursue important energy and emissions goals independently.
Steve Bakke is a Courier subscriber living in Fort Myers, Fla. He is a retired CPA and commercial finance executive.