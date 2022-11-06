STEVE BAKKE: Challenging truth and common sense

A Depression-era stage play is the origin of the popular term “gaslighting.” It implies manipulating people’s minds by expecting them to disregard what their eyes and ears are telling them. The economy, energy, Russia, China, a porous border, and important elections are staring us down. Finding answers among all the political gaslighting is difficult.

“Look, the border is secure,” insists Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. We’re supposed to divert our “lying eyes.” Annually, millions of illegal immigrants are crossing the Mexican border. And the number of “getaways” approached 1 million during 2021-2022. In the midst of the chaos, record levels of lethal illegal drugs enter the U.S. undetected.

A common-sense attempt to employ a border wall/barrier as part of the solution was foolishly discontinued by the current administration.

The current administration demonstrates dangerous impatience by attempting to replace fossil fuels before identifying some assurance of affordable and effective alternatives. Establishing the necessary battery manufacturing and charging infrastructure is wishful thinking, partly due to the currently unpopular dirty mining operations necessary for raw materials. Consequently, we are dependent on China as the world’s largest supplier of rare earth minerals. What could go wrong with that scenario? Green, dependable, and safe, but politically incorrect, nuclear power may be the only answer.

Title IX legislation, and later the Equity in Athletics Disclosure Act in 1994, gave women’s rights a consequential lift. We’ve been diligently working to comply ever since. The expressed purpose of the decades-long effort was to be sure women athletes had equitable access to participating in competitive athletics at the college level.

Recently, progressive elements in our society created chaos by redefining who can compete in women’s athletics. The current administration decided that the original legislation didn’t get it right. In 2021, sheepishly bowing to misguided pressure, President Biden issued Executive Order 14021 which guaranteed educational environments would be discrimination free, “including sexual orientation or gender identity.” This reversed President Trump’s order that Title IX would apply to biological sex only. The Department of Education has committed to enforcing that order.

Biological men who identify as women are now eligible to compete in women’s athletics associated with educational institutions. This is a disastrous setback for hard-fought women’s rights.

There are many more active challenges to truth and common sense: the fictitiously titled “inflation reduction act” with its obscure cramdown of green legislation; economic policies devoid of essential supply-side stimulation; impatience of legislators crying for immediate feel good solutions without proper analysis of the gun violence problem; characterizing legitimate voting and ballot controls as voter suppression; frontal assault on energy independence; President Biden’s insistence that our economy is “strong as hell”; dangerous law enforcement and criminal justice reform; and many more.

A perfect storm is gathering, resulting from mixing foolish fixes and hidden agendas with serious problems. Bad ideas create societal and economic malaise because they place heavy millstones around Americans’ necks. Permanent harm is being caused, and those in charge are blind to it.