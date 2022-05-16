STEVE BAKKE: And the walls came tumbling down

Early in 2021, the walls came tumbling down, so to speak. With Joe Biden assuming occupancy in the White House, a visible and compellingly logical first step in border security came to a dramatic halt. Donald Trump’s border wall construction was discontinued by Biden.

The hustle and bustle along the border quieted as workmen scurried away from their unfinished project. And about $100 million of construction materials began rusting in piles on the ground. Trump built about 400 miles of wall, mostly replacing other, useless, or inadequate fencing. He had ordered more than 300 miles more.

The method Trump chose to accomplish border security is one of simple common sense — a barrier for slowing things down and sorting things out, enhanced by electronic surveillance. He chose a “stop and sort” method, and Biden has chosen a “whoops, better chase” approach. And who’s in charge? The vice president is assisted by the Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who insists we are in control of the border.

Thus ends Trump’s most visible accomplishment, progress in controlling our porous southern border. The very real potential for controlling the border shifted, with a stroke of Biden’s pen.

In addition to the abandoned construction materials already mentioned, Biden is spending $3 million per day to not build the border wall. Much of this is for contractors monitoring the rusting process, I guess. That daily rate is down from an initial $6 million. It’ll be a while before the remaining contracts can be cancelled. The rusting steel can then disappear back into nature. As of late 2021, approximately $2 billion had already been spent on ongoing expenses.

Those numbers are from a 2021 investigative report initiated by Republican members of the (now try to finish this sentence reading aloud in one breath) Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Government Operations and Border Management. That report is now several months old so things may be worse. Too bad the Democratic members didn’t want to know the details.

Here’s some information on the status of illegal immigration. During Trump’s last two years, illegal immigration encounters were up and growth of people entering the country illegally was down. During the fiscal year ending in 2021, covering much of Biden’s first year, thwarted illegal border crossings were third highest on record. Many were released into the U.S. and untold thousands more successfully entered the U.S without being caught.

We’ve been hearing a lot recently about Title 42. That was an order Trump initiated near the beginning of the pandemic. It granted authority for the CDC to deny admission of people who pose a risk of spreading communicable diseases.

Whether you agree or disagree with that order, the problem now is that Biden has announced he would soon suspend it. That will release a pent-up demand for border crossings, with a massive surge at the southern border. Officials expect releasing about 600,000 into the U.S. by September 2022 — a record. Understandably, there’s major bipartisan pressure for him not to terminate the order.

Biden’s border policy has demonstrated a pattern. First, reverse anything Trump instituted. Most importantly, don’t build a barrier wall. Next, he seems to desire a nuanced set of procedures such as an exclusively technology-centered approach. He was unprepared to implement it. Last, his nuanced approach emphasizes solving the root problems that compel people to come to the U.S., i.e., solving problems in the home countries of illegal immigrants, an impossible task. There’s been little progress on any of these.

Let’s finish the border wall. Border officials and patrol personnel want a barrier as an essential part of an entire system that includes technology. Only then will we achieve order and control.

Before November, Republicans and conservatives should work to achieve Republican control of both congressional houses. Hopefully, with that accomplished we could scrape the rust off the piles of steel, and redeploy a workable, common-sense, border security and control process that the Biden administration at least temporarily squandered.

Steve Bakke is a Courier subscriber living in Fort Myers, Fla. He is a retired CPA and commercial finance executive.

