Once upon a time, America’s politicians competed fiercely, but while following different paths the two parties often sought similar goals. Today, their goals seem vastly different. Citizens are puzzled and discouraged.

Another tale from yesteryear is budgetary “regular order,” replete with budget hearings and votes on each of 12 separate spending budgets. Unfortunately, we’ve now had decades of omnibus spending bills strung together with emergency continuing resolutions.

Omnibus bills combine separate budgets, significantly limiting detailed analysis and thoughtful debate. Unfortunately, when budgets are eventually enacted, all-important borrowing plans and debt ceiling approvals are usually left unresolved. Our national debt is seldom subject to thoughtful analysis before a credit crisis is imminent. Politicians rush around in chaos, too proud and stubborn to seriously seek bipartisan solutions.

Sometimes the roles reverse. During Bush the younger’s presidency, Sen. Barack Obama opposed increasing the ceiling in a lengthy floor speech including these words: “The fact that we are here today to debate raising America’s debt limit is a sign of leadership failure.” He went on to argue against passing the burden on to future generations. And Sen. Joe Biden opposed Republican supported increases in the debt ceiling in 2003, 2004, and 2006.

The FY 2023 budget deliberations have followed suit. With our leaders at loggerheads, we’re experiencing daily warnings about an imminent credit crisis. Democrats claim the debt ceiling is a meaningless obstacle to paying our obligations. Truth be told, that is what it has become, but only because budget and borrowing decisions have been separated by several months. Fairness requires that both parties share blame for the chaos we’re experiencing.

The 14th Amendment requires that “the validity of the debt of the United States ... shall not be questioned.” Democrats use those words to argue that the existence of a debt ceiling is arguably unconstitutional and therefore void. But we shouldn’t stop there in our study of the Constitution. Amendment 14 concludes like this: Congress has “the power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions” of the amendment. That quote precisely describes the debt ceiling’s origin and role.

The debt ceiling, if used as intended, is an important control mechanism for ensuring spending discipline. The concept of “debt ceiling” was set up precisely to facilitate orderly, thoughtful, and responsible budget and funding decisions. Responsible financial management requires that spending and borrowing decisions be made concurrently — part of the same process.

Republicans are trying to reconnect budget and borrowing decisions. Democrats are resisting because the exploding growth of America’s debt doesn’t bother them as much as it does the Republicans. The growing popularity of modern monetary theory may be part of the reason.

MMT theorizes that the U.S. doesn’t have to limit spending because of concerns about the deficit and debt. Rather than relying on taxes to fund government, MMT advocates aggressive borrowing, and enlisting the Federal Reserve to “create” money (liquidity) using its monetary tools. Progressive politicians have significantly warmed to this line of thought, and they now argue the debt ceiling is a meaningless obstacle.

But what happens when inflation inevitably intrudes on this spending free-for-all? MMT proponents would solve it by increasing taxes, thereby discouraging spending. This seemingly reckless policy would guarantee an unpredictable and herky-jerky, wild-ride economy.

Republicans should create a win/win solution. Even if they accomplish the spending reductions they are seeking, the inherent flaw of separately authorizing budgets and borrowing limits would remain unchanged.

Republicans should consider changing their negotiating conditions while still bringing home an important victory. They’ve made their point and should save budget cuts for future negotiations. Republicans should bring to the table an offer to increase the debt ceiling if Democrats agree that in future years, budget and debt ceiling decisions would become part of the same process.

The offer of adjusting the current system rather than repeating these debt ceiling wars may appeal to the Democrats. It would be great to know that future budget agreements would automatically provide assurance that necessary borrowing decisions have been made. That would bring us back to the concept that a debt ceiling, used as intended, provides an important control mechanism for ensuring thoughtful analysis and spending discipline.