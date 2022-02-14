State Sen. Eric Giddens delivered the following remarks at the annual STEM Day at the Statehouse on Feb. 10.

Governor Reynolds, Executive Director Weld, colleagues of the Legislature and all in attendance, it is my honor to join you today in celebrating in science, technology, engineering, and math education here in the great state of Iowa.

The primary thing I’d like to do with my one to two minutes of speaking time is to highlight the role of the University of Northern Iowa (which happens to be in my district) as the epicenter of STEM education and programming in the state of Iowa. Go Panthers!

The Iowa Mathematics and Science Education Partnership at UNI is the program arm of the STEM Advisory Council and has been doing great STEM education for educators and students under the direction of Dr. Jeff Weld since 2008.

Thanks to ongoing bipartisan support, the STEM Advisory Council continues the important work of increasing student interest and achievement in STEM, cultivating STEM-literacy and promoting economic development and community vitality in Iowa.

I’d like to make three brief points about STEM education and careers:

1. STEM jobs are the future of our economy.

A robust STEM education is becoming more and more important to our economy.

As technology advances, the need for professionals who understand how these technologies work and who can propose practical solutions continues to grow. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics calls STEM careers “tomorrow’s jobs,” emphasizing the importance of these unique industries.

2. STEM teaches critical thinking and innovation for students and teachers.

More than 50% of the annual state appropriation for STEM is devoted to delivering programs to almost 2,000 educators throughout Iowa who learn to introduce and guide 100,000 students every year in various STEM courses and projects.

STEM education and activities focus on logical thought processes, and problem-solving allows students to develop mental habits that will help them succeed in any field.

3. STEM classes provide unique opportunities for teamwork.

Teamwork is one of the most underrated and important drivers of success. Living and working in the modern world usually requires some degree of collaboration, often with a large and diverse group of people.

STEM classes often involve more team activities than other coursework. Whether students are working together on a lab investigation or collaborating on an engineering challenge, they are actively developing the interpersonal and collaboration skills they will need later on.

In closing, I’d like to thank the students who are here with us today. Your voices and the great work you are doing are foundational elements of the future of this great state.

Eric Giddens is an Iowa state senator from Cedar Falls.

