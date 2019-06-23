The state budget crafted by Republicans this year reflects the priorities of the people who fund it. Iowans asked for increased investments in local schools and community colleges, rural hospitals and small town economic revitalization. Republicans delivered on those requests and did it while spending less than the state collected, allowing money to be saved for unforeseen circumstances.
Ensuring access to quality health care is top of mind for most Iowans. In small towns and rural areas, access has become an issue as hospitals face challenges to recruiting and retaining providers as well as keeping important services open. To help Iowa’s 82 critical access hospitals continue serving our rural communities, the Legislature provided $1.5 million to raise Medicaid reimbursement rates.
Iowans have decided Iowa must do more to address children’s mental health services. Our state took the first step this year by creating a children’s mental health system, which will be set up over the next year. Making this system a reality will require the state to train more providers, add programs and devote more money to the effort. This year’s budget puts us on that path.
The Health and Human Services budget provided $1.2 million to eliminate the waiting list of children trying to get mental health services via the Children’s Mental Health waiver. That bill also includes money to train additional psychiatrists and mental health providers and have them do part of their training in rural Iowa. We also provided $2.1 million to the Area Education Agencies to help train teachers and school personnel to identify students with mental health issues and help address these kids’ issues.
Growing Iowa’s economy is critical. Across the state, employers of all sizes face one critical issue — the lack of trained workers to fill open jobs. There are tens of thousands of jobs available, but the lack of workers with the necessary skills is limiting growth in Iowa’s economy.
To meet this challenge, the Legislature expanded access to job skills and career training through Iowa’s 15 community colleges. House Republicans committed to increasing opportunities by providing $13 million for the Future Ready Iowa Last Dollar Scholarship program. The program provides financial aid to acquire the skills needed to enter high-demand careers in health care, information technology, advanced manufacturing and construction. Additionally, the new state budget provides an additional $6 million to support community colleges.
Our state universities will get an additional $12 million next year. This allowed the Board of Regents to freeze tuition at the University of Northern Iowa for the next school year. And students who attend Iowa’s private colleges will benefit from additional funds in the tuition grant program.
Protecting Iowans is another priority. Lawmakers worked to improve safety on our roads by providing funding to add 10 state troopers.
This is a spending plan Iowans can be proud of. The state budget funds priority needs, fills all reserve accounts to their required levels and leaves a healthy surplus of about $300 million.
Moving forward, House Republicans will continue to display leadership on the budget, keeping taxpayers in mind while ensuring that we fund Iowa’s priority needs.
