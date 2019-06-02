Previously, I outlined the crying need to restore the Internal Revenue Service’s ability to conduct audits and restore to our government billions of dollars annually that now those with the wherewithal are skating away scot-free from paying.
The condition of our economy, the size of the national debt and the very real internal and external dangers faced by our country can kill mankind’s greatest experiment — democracy in the United States. Part of our problem is two political parties at loggerheads with each other, but for what? Neither party exhibits the will and determination to tackle the problems we face: climate change, deteriorated infrastructure, corruption, economic stability, foreign takeover of key industries and foreign desire to crush our institutions.
There is only one answer: Abandon the two parties and their corruption and start over. Call the new party anything you want, but I prefer the Preservation Party based on the sound principles put forth by our forefathers. Preserve our democracy!
Starting a new party would be a fragmented affair across our country, drawing mainly from people fed up with status quo. The trick is to get real activists together to solidify ideas and to generate an economic base. While our two major parties dilly-dally at accomplishing nothing, the Preservationists, like the early Christians, go about their business of enlisting converts. In state by state, the base can grow enough to generate some office holders, and this will be where things get interesting. You see, two tenets of the Preservationist Party will be total honesty and absolute transparency. These aren’t just words; they are weapons of change.
Suppose by now some enterprising Preservationists get into office, with state or national assemblies. The usual rule is that proposals are brought before the proper committee for introduction to the main body. The problems are committee chairpersons who look at the sponsors to see if anyone influential is on board, but also to check for members of the opposition party. If there are opposition party signees, the bill gets swift treatment, a journey to the chairperson’s bottom desk drawer or File 13. I know this is how it works. I am acquainted with former legislators who will attest to the procedure.
Now the Preservation Party unleashes its two main weapons, honesty and transparency, and guess who appreciates that more than anyone else? The news media; newspapers, periodicals and television all announcing the new proposal isn’t getting anywhere. You see, they will have copies of the proposals and they will have a rollicking good time spreading the news among their readers and viewers. They will attempt to interview committee chairpersons about the whys and wherefores of the demise of the proposals, and that can have one beneficial effect; the proposals will see the light of day before the entire legislative body and should have a chance for passage or, if not, an awakening for the general public.
If the Preservation Party maintains its discipline and sticks to national problems rather than character assassination, it should gather steam not only from the voters but converts from the two main parties. They can further help the country by eliminating the stranglehold large corporations and the super-rich have on one party in particular. One task will be to rewrite legislation on the books that now permits all kinds of tax evasion, operating outside reasonable laws designed to preserve and improve the environment and shifting practices in investment and banking.
Total transparency could be devastating to careers of corporate entities asking for a “small favor.” Preservation Party office holder: “I was approached today by Mrs. A, B and C about an idea they have for swindling the public and our government. They also stated they would like to offer me a generous donation for my next campaign for office.”
Please, God. We need something along these lines to straighten out our government!
