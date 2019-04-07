Someone needs to explain to me the difference between acts that are corrupt and dishonest and acts that constitute a crime in America — specifically repeated behavior from Donald Trump and those who surround him. I grew up believing America’s democratic process demanded truthfulness from the most powerful leader in the world.
Trump and a Republican on the House Intelligence Committee asked Chairman Adam Schiff to step down because Schiff shares my views.
Schiff’s response to their request will stand as an icon for American values. The following phrase preceded each of Rep. Schiff’s statements: “You might think it’s OK”:
- “That the Russians offered dirt on the Democratic candidate for president as part of what’s described as the Russian government’s effort to help the Trump campaign.”
- “That when that was offered to the son of the president, who had a pivotal role in the campaign, that the son did not call the FBI; he did not adamantly refuse that foreign help. Instead he said that he would ‘love’ the help with the Russians.”
- “That he took that meeting.”
- “That Paul Manafort, the campaign chairman, someone with great experience running campaigns, also took that meeting.”
- “That the president’s son-in-law also took that meeting.”
- “That they concealed it from the public.”
- “That their only disappointment after that meeting was that the dirt they received on Hillary Clinton wasn’t better.”
- “That when it was discovered, a year later, that they then lied about that meeting and said that it was about adoptions.”
- “That it was reported that the president helped dictate that lie.”
- “That the campaign chairman of a presidential campaign would offer information about that campaign to a Russian oligarch in exchange for money or debt forgiveness.”
- “That that campaign chairman offered polling data to someone linked to Russian intelligence.”
- “That the president himself called on Russia to hack his opponent’s emails, if they were listening.”
- “That later that day, in fact, the Russians attempted to hack a server affiliated with that campaign.”
- “That the president’s son-in-law sought to establish a secret back channel of communication with the Russians through a Russian diplomatic facility.”
- “That an associate of the president made direct contact with the GRU through Guccifer 2.0 and WikiLeaks, that is considered a hostile intelligence agency.”
- “That a senior campaign official was instructed to reach that associate and find out what that hostile intelligence agency had to say in terms of dirt on his opponent.”
- “That the national security adviser designate secretly conferred with the Russian ambassador about undermining U.S. sanctions.”
- “That he lied about it to the FBI. You might say that’s all OK, that’s just what you need to do to win. But I don’t think it’s OK. I don’t think it’s OK. I think it’s immoral, I think it’s unethical, I think it’s unpatriotic and, yes, I think it’s corrupt — and evidence of collusion.”
Schiff then went on to state:
“Now I have always said that the question of whether this amounts to proof of conspiracy was another matter. Whether the special counsel could prove beyond a reasonable doubt the proof of that crime would be up to the special counsel, and I would accept his decision, and I do. He’s a good and honorable man, and he is a good prosecutor. But I do not think that conduct, criminal or not, is OK. And the day we do think that’s OK is the day we will look back and say that is the day that America lost its way.
“And I will tell you one more thing that is apropos of the hearing today: I don’t think it’s OK that during a presidential campaign Mr. Trump sought the Kremlin’s help to consummate a real estate deal in Moscow that would make him a fortune – according to the special counsel, hundreds of millions of dollars. … There is a different word for that than collusion, and it’s called ‘compromise — and that is the subject of our hearing today.”
My question is, if this type of unbelievably unethical behavior goes unchecked with no consequences, what precedent does this establish for future elections in America?
