For more than 40 years, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank has been a resource in the community to provide nutritious food and grocery products to people in need through a network of community organizations and programs. We exist to provide what the government cannot provide. It is ongoing work that changes on a regular basis.

September is Hunger Action Month, and Sept. 15 is Hunger Action Day, the day we wear orange to draw attention to how hunger affects our neighbors in need. More importantly, the food bank needs your support to help stamp out food insecurity in Northeast Iowa.

Food was going to waste. If there was a food company who made a mistake, that food was thrown away. Now, through an efficient arrangement where food can be “rescued” and put into our system, that food goes to people in need. Distribution of food has changed since we started because the need in Northeast Iowa has changed. Whether it is how people access food or the type of food that is available, it continues to change.

In our early days the focus was “emergency” need. People were out of work, and they needed short-term assistance to help make ends meet. Services were provided quarterly, mostly through food pantries. Over the years, we have changed to provide more targeted services, depending on population and situation, which enables us to provide what is needed where it is needed to the people who need it most.

Hunger and food insecurity appear in many ways. It is not necessarily an “emergency,” it is a need that happens when some other economic factor hits you in the face. Your car breaks down. You take in your grandchildren. The company you work for lays you off or you are faced with a medical bill. In other words, you need to make tough decisions you thought you never would have to make.

Fortunately many people in Northeast Iowa have found an answer that allows them to not have to choose between food and paying their bills. The Northeast Iowa Food Bank has evolved to help provide more than just emergency food. Your child goes to an afterschool program that provides supper. You can get a backpack bag at school. A pantry provides more visits because its food is perishable. Summer programs provide meals and snacks at no cost. A box of food or perishable goods are delivered to a senior. Mobile pantries show up in communities to provide additional resources. Our SNAP outreach manager spreads the word about who can apply for SNAP benefits. Partner agencies always will be our backbone in communities to ensure people have access to food, ensuring there is access not just in an emergency but in all times of need.

You may utilize the food bank and not realize it. The place you are eating at may be serving food that was provided through us. We have evolved to meet people where they are and not require them to always stand in line to receive food. Add to that changes in the food we offer. There was a time when almost 100% of our food was nonperishable; that is not true anymore. Through partnerships with the food industry, local farmers, growers, and gardeners, we access food not only that was in danger of being wasted, but is produced and grown just for us. It is different than it was in years past.

The combination of getting food to people through various programs and the food supply is how people can be fed and have a future that is nourished. And to do all that, we need you, the community, to support us through donations and volunteering. Please join us this month in collaborating, educating, and advocating for the food-insecure person and help ensure all their future is nourished.