Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary opened with the school year, the first new public school in 50 years in Cedar Falls, named in honor of a prolific and celebrated local author.
Bess Streeter Aldrich, born in 1881 in Cedar Falls, grew up on Franklin Street and attended the University of Northern Iowa (then Iowa State Normal School). She wrote 13 novels and over 160 essays and short stories. After her marriage, the family moved to Nebraska, but her Iowa days were the backdrop of almost all of her books.
“Song of Years,” published in 1939, is the story of the early days of Cedar Falls and Waterloo, known then as Sturgis Falls and Prairie Rapids. Beginning in 1854, just nine years after Iowa became a state, it tells the tale of the fictional Martin family, chronicling the struggles of our young state and emerging nation during and after the Civil War. It’s also a love story of the Martin’s youngest daughter, Suzanne, and Wayne Lockwood, who has staked his land claim in the Cedar Valley for $1.25 an acre.
Aldrich’s book covers much of the early history of the Cedar Valley and its growing pains — including the ongoing competition between the two towns and the county seat debate. Every student in the Cedar Valley should be given the opportunity to read it.
However, there’ll likely be a backlash at such a plan. In the book, American Indians and African-Americans are often depicted in ways that, especially from our modern perspective, are disturbing. Still, keeping in mind our country’s history is not a modern, “Disney-fied” fairy tale — more like the unflinching original Grimm’s Fairy Tales — valuable lessons can be ascertained reading “Song of Years.”
The truth is our story as a nation is sometimes ugly and sometimes unconscionable. The Civil War period Aldrich writes of may have been the United States’ nadir, certainly one of its lowest points. In the context of those times, it is all the more remarkable that principles and heroism could triumph, as in 1862, when Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. How momentous and inspiring that at a time our country appeared to be “going to hell in a handbasket,” we pulled through, remained united.
James Loewen, who wrote “Lies My Teacher Told Me,” says it is our study of history that has failed us. We must learn how to sift, how to ascertain, how to get over the good vs. the bad and rely on the facts. The story of who we were and who we are is not just one story. Our lives, as well as our history, are one “magnificent debate.”
The danger is in trusting an author or a politician or any leader who views the world only as he or she wants to (witness the daily presidential tweet.) Or, in giving credence to the premise we learned of in 2017, of “alternative facts.” We don’t want to live in Mao’s China or Lenin’s Russia; we want a free society.
“Those who cannot remember the past are doomed to repeat it,” wrote George Santayana. No amount of censorship, no number of torn-down statues, no denials about the past change the truth of the times. When so many are striving for glamorized ideals, facts and history are unwavering if we look clearly at them.
In our own “song” of our own years, it is critical to be able to be honest and accurate, to speak of the times we live in resolutely. There is a trend now in our country to tear down or censure what we don’t like about the past, and more disturbingly, about the present.
We have bucked, possibly unwittingly, that trend by choosing to honor Bess Streeter Aldrich in naming our new school.
Ninety years after the story of “Song of Years” takes place, Aldrich wrote of the continuing spirit of the people of the Cedar Valley: “It is something typically and sturdily American which has not yet been extinguished — a bit of the old pioneers’ independence, philosophy, ingenuity and propensity to pull on through.”
High praise, maybe the highest. Now the challenging part, to live up to it.
