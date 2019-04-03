With the Iowa Legislature in session, proponents of “school choice” are once again mounting a campaign to funnel public tax dollars to private schools and homeschoolers. They want government-subsidized choice without government oversight or regulation. This is also the stated position of the Iowa Republican Party, which in its 2018 platform calls “for tuition vouchers, tax deductions, or tax credits to permit parents’ choice in educating their children — without government intervention in the school curriculum.”
Advocates of school choice often argue that expanding publicly funded options for parents to choose from — charter, private, religious or virtual schools — will produce healthy competition, thereby improving the traditional public schools. They are driven by a free-market ideology that suggests learners will somehow improve their academic performance as schools and teachers compete with one another for students and the state tax dollars attached to them. In this manner of thinking, education becomes a private good, not a public good.
It’s difficult to see how draining precious financial resources from public education will improve its quality, or how introducing competition will improve education in rural communities where schooling options are limited. Moreover, when charter or private schools shut down, or students are excluded or expelled, where can parents turn? To the traditional public schools. They must accept all types of students. And yet if the Republicans have their way, there will be fewer public dollars to serve their needs.
But there’s more than meets the eye behind this rhetoric of “school choice.” It’s partly a reaction of Christian conservatives to changes in American society and the public schools since the 1960s. More diverse immigration patterns have created a more diverse culture. And previously marginalized voices — women, blacks, Hispanics, Asians, homosexuals, non-Christian religious believers and individuals of no religious faith at all — have gained a greater hearing in the public square.
Public education has adjusted to this new environment by becoming more secular, equal and equitable. No religion is given privileged standing. Diverse views are represented across the curriculum. The public schools, performing their longstanding roles as incubators of American democracy, have tried to create spaces in which there are no “outsiders” to the American dream. And evidence-based and scientific inquiry has replaced religiously-laden assumptions in seeking to understand our world.
These developments threaten many conservative white evangelicals who have long viewed the United States as a “Christian nation” and assume Christianity should have a privileged place in our public schools. So they engage in a strategic retreat. Having lost the “culture wars” to an increasingly diverse and secular public school system, many have resorted to private Christian schools and homeschooling. Now, they want public dollars to support their narrow sectarian interests.
In Iowa, where 64 percent of the 2016 Republican caucus-goers were evangelical Christians, conservative white evangelicals are major players in the Republican Party. Their religious ideology is a driving force behind the school choice movement. What they want, in essence, is tax-subsidized discrimination. Private religious schools might exclude children based on their religion or sexual orientation, or they might exclude students with disabilities or behavioral disorders, or English language learners because of their lack of training or services.
Parents have every right to choose such schools for their children. They don’t have the right to public funding of their choice.
