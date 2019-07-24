In his July 21 column, Dennis Clayson argued culture and race are two concepts and progressive critics of President Trump confuse them, and thereby incorrectly characterize him as racist when he was really only referring to the people’s culture.
Clayson is correct to differentiate the two concepts, but fails to note Trump’s self-centered or ethnocentric approach to understanding cultures combines with his overt racism to produce a toxic and dangerous brew, placing him on the wrong side of history and science on two counts.
Today anthropologists define culture as the socially transmitted knowledge and behavioral patterns shared by a group of people. Each society has its own unique history and culture. One tenet of modern anthropology is that culture is independent of biology, that is, it is learned behavior and not genetically determined or dependent on race. Any ethnic/racial group is as capable as another in adopting culture.
During the 1800s and early 1900s, social scientists ranked cultures on a scale of evolutionary progress from primitive to barbarian to civilized, with various subdivisions within each rank. Western societies were always seen as the most advanced and civilized. Such rankings were based on the evaluators’ self-centered beliefs that their own practices and values were better and more advanced than those found in other societies. To counter such biases as the 20th century advanced, anthropologists adopted a form of methodological relativism which holds all cultures deserve respect and that to understand behavioral patterns they must be understood within their own cultural and social context. To do otherwise is to engage in ethnocentrism, the assumption that one’s own practices and values are superior and should be used to interpret another culture’s behavior.
Modern population genetics has discovered human biological variations are continuous across populations and do not fall into discrete or well-defined racial categories, that is to say, no clear boundaries occur in the genetic makeup across populations. As a result, popular use of racial labels often depends more on historical and cultural factors than biological traits. Racism is the belief that members of one ethnic/racial group are superior to those of another group due to biology.
When President Trump referred to African nations as “(expletive deleted)hole countries,” he was clearly being ethnocentric, assuming that nothing in their cultures — their music, literature, art, family life, subsistence patterns or religious beliefs — was equal to ours. Whether this comment was based on racism is unclear (one can be ethnocentric without being racist, for example, ascribing the differences to nonracial factors like the environment). However, he has a long history of making racist statements, including calling blacks lazy and unintelligent, describing Mexican immigrants as criminals and rapists, and using anti-Semitic caricatures.
The president’s ethnocentric and racist statements have been refuted by science for many years, and yet he continues to utter them to inflame and divide our country for his own political gain. It is time for all Americans, but especially the Republicans who have shamefully remained silent or muted in their criticisms, to forcefully denounce this reversion to our country’s sorry past.
