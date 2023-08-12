Affordable, accessible health care is a topic we hear about from Iowans consistently, and one we are always focused on at the Iowa Capitol. Iowa is served by 95 rural hospitals, 82 of which are considered Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs). The state also boasts 187 Rural Health Clinics and 38 Federally Qualified Health Centers, all providing community-based services in underserved areas.

In Iowa alone, 17 rural hospitals are at high risk of closing, 15 of which are deemed essential to their communities due to trauma status, service to vulnerable populations, geographic isolation, or economic impact. The survival of these hospitals is essential in supporting Iowans and ensuring health care options are available in rural areas.

One of the steps we’ve taken to help support rural hospitals and the Iowans they serve is passing Senate File 75, creating a new license for hospitals called rural emergency hospitals and help stabilize rural hospitals that may be struggling financially. It was a piece of legislation aimed at keeping hospitals open in Iowa’s rural communities and help ensure Iowans have access to important health care services.

The 340B drug pricing program is another lifeline to rural hospitals. The essence of the 340B program is the benefit it offers to these facilities, which due to a variety of factors find themselves under increasing financial pressure, and the communities they serve. This program helps these critical health care institutions keep their doors open by providing access to discounted medications. It also offers the necessary resources to provide low or no cost drugs and charity care to patients in need.

In 2018, one in four Iowans stopped taking prescription medications due to cost. In the face of such challenges, the 340B program remains an effective solution. We even passed a bill this year to ensure and promote continued participation in this program and prevent discrimination against participants in the program. By offering these medical institutions and the patients they serve access to affordable medications, the program not only helps to mitigate this issue, but it also promotes better patient outcomes and long-term sustainability for the broader health care system. Many would consider this a win-win situation, but today this essential program faces a perilous threat.

In the corridors of Washington, new legislation is under consideration that could undermine the 340B program. If enacted, these changes would not only stop new safety-net hospitals from enrolling in the 340B program, but they could also force out facilities that are already participating by foisting overwhelming administrative burdens upon them. This could lead to the closure of many hospitals, restricting health care access for countless Iowans.

We must rally behind the 340B program, ensuring it continues to serve our rural hospitals and their patients effectively. The 340B program is a vital one, supporting our health care providers, patients, and our state.