Forty years ago, in December 1978, I arrived in Jackson, Miss., and took a bus to Hattiesburg, where I spent four months learning English before starting college. I had come to the U.S. to go to college and at the same time escape the extremism that has played out over the last 40 years in Iranian government. These days I am reflecting on the last 40 years of growing up in America, and American experiences have enriched my life over the last 40 years.
Public education: Years ago, at my daughter’s Lincoln School Fun Fair, I was sitting in the middle of Franklin Street (which was blocked off) while kids were playing games, families walking around, kids were dunking the school principal in water. School staff, teachers and parents were helping out with auctions, raffles and games where you would win cookies, cakes and breads baked by parents. I ran into Rich and Rita Congdon who both went to Lincoln School years ago. Their kids went to Lincoln School. Rita’s mother went to Lincoln the second year after Lincoln school opened and also taught there in the ‘50s. Rita taught there and recently retired. Rich is now retired, and last Christmas he was Santa Clause at River Hills, which is a school for children with special needs where my younger daughter attends.
Community connections in a particular place created by the presence of a great school, spanning nearly 100 years. This means a world to most of us immigrants who have experienced discontinuity and tragedy; it offers stability and peace in addition to education.
Land conservation as citizenship: This happened to be my chosen “path to citizenship” in my adopted nation, inspired by so many American writers and conservationists. Conservation as citizenship means that we do not take this region for granted, that we do not take Iowa’s soil, water, atmosphere and biodiversity for granted — the very stuff for which the flag stands. That we love this region, and that we will do all that we can to defend it against short-sighted minds that are bent on degrading our region for short-term profit.
Conservation is a true form of citizenship. Whether building a garden, replanting prairie or improving a river, the process involves working with others which in turn builds community. Through gardening I have met new Iowans from Burma in my community. The idea is that we practice citizenship in a specific place or region. We even say it in our national ideals — land of the free, home of the brave, right?
Woven into the fabric of local community: At a neighborhood Christmas gathering, I ran into Kelly Loughren who 16 years ago taught my daughter’s third-grade class at Lincoln School. She informed me her daughter was in my class at the University of Northern Iowa this past semester. She still teaches at Lincoln. We hugged each other with the delight that we had each other’s daughters in our classes.
The web of community love and affection keeps giving, and sustains and gives meaning to all of us, especially new Iowans like myself. Who I have become over these 40 years (25 of it in Iowa) has been shaped by so many amazing, loving people, and I feel so very lucky.
In a week or so, I am taking a road trip to see Letia, now almost 80, who taught me English 40 years ago in Mississippi.
