Ready to vote smart on Nov. 8? First, do your homework.

Are you registered to vote? Remember, if you’ve moved, changed your name, or changed your political party, you need to update your registration. You can check tinyurl.com/mrxr3uv9

Then, if you need to register, you’re just a click away from voterready.iowa.gov.

Download a sample ballot by your precinct, tinyurl.com/yeyvvbcc

Flip the ballot over and notice the question about adding a Constitutional Amendment for gun rights that many worry will prevent Iowa from passing laws to protect the public.

Use reputable tools to research candidates and issues.

Have a question about voting or your absentee ballot? Call the elections office, (319) 833-3007, election@blackhawkcounty.iowa.gov or visit blackhawkcountyelections.iowa.gov/

Download an absentee ballot request at the Secretary of State website. tinyurl.com/5n85s43h

Fill out your absentee ballot request and get it to the election office by Oct. 24 at 5 pm.

County auditors will mail absentee ballots starting Oct. 19.

When you receive your ballot, read the enclosed instructions. Note there are races on both sides of the ballot. After marking your ballot, enclose it in the secrecy sleeve, and then in the return envelope.

Be sure to sign the affidavit on the back of the return envelope and securely seal the envelope. Ballots will not be counted if the return envelope is not signed and sealed.

Return your absentee ballot promptly by mail or use the drop box at the courthouse. Your ballot must be received by 8 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 8, and you can track your ballot, https://tinyurl.com/y29ep8yk

Voting early in-person starts on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the courthouse. Early voting ends on Nov. 7. Where do you vote? Check https://tinyurl.com/5f6k439j Polling places open 7 a.m., close 8 p.m. Remember to take your photo ID.

Your vote is your voice. The League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties wants you to vote smart.