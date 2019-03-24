One of the most controversial and provocative reports to come out in the last year was the 24/7 Wall Street report that posited the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metroplex in Iowa is the worst place in all the nation for African-Americans to thrive.
Remarkably, this report, which came out in November 2018, came on the heels of a February 2018 US News and World Report that postulated Iowa is the No. 1 state to raise a family, do business and go to school. The juxtaposition of these two reports, emanating from the same state within the same year, illustrates in microcosm the socio-political reality of the “two Americas” that Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. eloquently identified in the late 1960s. Despite the optics of having a progressive black mayor in addition to the ongoing efforts to expand opportunities and increase understandings across racial-ethnic lines, residents in the metroplex breathe existential expression into the thesis of the classic “Two Nations: Black & White, Separate, Hostile, Unequal” by Andrew Hacker.
In this book, Hacker offers explanation of the foundations and meaning of racism as he focuses on the critical variables of family life, education, income, and employment, in much the same way the 24/7 Wall Street report does. Interestingly, Hacker believes that the term racism has been overused and as such has lost serious meaning. While he believes racism is “elusive,” he defines racism as “real, an incubus that has haunted this country since Europeans first set foot on the continent. It goes beyond prejudice and discrimination, and even transcends bigotry, largely because it arises from outlooks and assumptions of which (white Americans) are largely unaware.”
This is significant, of course, because the 24/7 Wall Street report drew the ire of some political and religious leadership in the metro area who collectively stated that they believed the report was “fake news,” based on what they described as non-current data sets that failed to capture any political or economic change which happened in the last three years. But the report described disparities that are deeply entrenched in the political-economic architecture of the metro area, so deeply intertwined in the fabric of the culture of the community that any progressive change in the last few years would be negligible at best.
Discussion spurred by the report reveals that blacks in the city of Waterloo represent 16 percent of the population but 50 percent of the local jail; black unemployment is in the high double digits compared to 3-4 percent unemployment for whites; educational disparity suggests that more than 40 percent of black and brown students are not at reading level proficiency; and County Health Rankings by Robert Wood Foundation ranks Black Hawk County near the bottom of all of the counties in Iowa: 85th out of 99. The sheer denial of the veracity of the report and the spirited rebuttal of the reports’ findings inflicts more harm on the body politic than the actual report does.
A brief conversation with every day, working class people in the streets quickly teach us that the 24/7 Wall Street report was not necessary to point out inequality and disparity in the community. For many, nothing “new” was offered in the report; it was merely a confirmation and validation of what most residents – especially black residents — already knew psychologically and experientially.
The good news is that key sectors of community are now engaged and desirous of continued positive change in the metroplex. Conscientious community leaders are talking across a myriad of boundaries. Perhaps the biggest barrier – which needs to be removed with surgical precision! — to meaningful socio-political change in the metro area is the denial that there is anything wrong.
