Last week, members of the Cedar Falls City Council weighed in on the public safety officer model in Cedar Falls. Today, Cedar Falls Firefighters Local 1366 responds.
The professional firefighters of Cedar Falls take an oath to serve and protect, keeping homes, families and businesses safe. The job can be a matter of life and death — for us and for the citizens we serve.
Our work protecting the community is now at risk. For 20 years, some City Council members have promoted the idea of adopting a public safety officer (PSO) model in which one person serves as both a police officer and a firefighter. The bean counters say it will save money. But we shouldn’t be fooled by politicians who think they know more about keeping our community safe than trained professionals who actually fight fires and respond to emergencies.
The PSO concept has been tried and rejected by communities for decades. There are good reasons why of the more than 20,000 counties, cities and towns in this country, a PSO system operates in less than 1 percent of those places.
Fighting fires and conducting police work are completely separate professions that require different training, command structures and response protocols. Combining them creates confusion, elevates risk and ultimately also raises costs.
Yes, both professions fulfill a public safety mission, but they play different roles and require different skills. It’s like asking an eye doctor to do brain surgery. They are both doctors, so why not?
Before embracing such a risky scheme, citizens should ask why we don’t have the resources to support public safety like the rest of America. At the very least, the city should seriously study the impact of creating a single public safety force and the effects it has on Cedar Falls residents and businesses.
Experts have already studied the concept and weighed in. The International Association of Fire Chiefs has opposed PSOs since 1877. A PSO system, it notes, replaces a fire department team that can rapidly assess and respond to many hazards with the limited response of one or two individuals. These small numbers are unacceptable for fires, urgent medical care and other situations where citizen and response personnel lives are dependent on rapid intervention.
Consolidation exchanges the team concept for individual action. The IAFC stresses the importance of teamwork in firefighting versus the police emphasis on individual action. On a fire or EMS scene, individual action leads to unsafe acts, inefficiency and chaos, which too often has fatal consequences. The IAFC’s continuous examination of the issue has found consolidation creates a hazardous environment for the public and responders.
The mayor and City Council also disregarded the well-established National Fire Protection Association standards for response force deployment, based on the proven science of firefighting.
In addition, the NFPA opposes PSOs, saying, “We are convinced that there is no advantage, either from the point of view of economy or efficiency, in combining police and fire department functions. ... A community needs both good police service and good fire service, and the combination of the two results in poorer police service and poorer fire service.”
The International Union of Police Associations opposes PSOs too, calling the consolidation of police and fire services “a false economy that will impair the operation of both these essential services.” Instead, IUPA says cities should “maintain the individuality of the police and fire services and ... produce and perfect the proficiency and effectiveness of both the police and fire services until each reaches the completely professional status the citizens of our country have a right to expect.”
The experts have studied the PSO model. They’ve rejected it, and explained why it’s so dangerous. Yet the City Hall clings to the concept and holds out false promises.
Lacking strong arguments, besides a quest to pinch pennies, the city’s politicians also portray the PSO debate as the firefighter’s union being unreasonable and greedy. But for firefighters, this isn’t about jobs. It’s all about safety.
And it should be all about safety for Cedar Falls residents too. It’s time to put this ill-conceived idea out to pasture before any more money is wasted on it and, more importantly, before any citizens get hurt.
