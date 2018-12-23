For five years, I fed, watered and sheltered starving and diseased homeless cats in the Walnut/Pine Street neighborhoods of Waterloo where I no longer live. Due to my own health issues and the realization the city was going to start to clean up these neighborhoods — run-down houses where many cats made their winter home outside of my straw shelters — I knew in 2016 it was time to try to relocate those cats.
I took the cats to my own vet and to Cedar Bend Humane Society, Iowa Humane Alliance and Waverly Pet Rescue.
As many as possible were adopted out. A great number needed to be humanely euthanized, sometimes simply because there were no homes for them. It was heartbreaking for me. Every cat was named as soon as it entered the family. In the end, they were buried and the graves marked.
Working with people in those neighborhoods was sometimes difficult, and some sickened me in ways in which they took matters into their own hands to get rid of the cats. I hate euthanasia, but sometimes mercy must be given in difficult forms the right way.
Some have said I never should have fed the cats. That’s easy to say when you aren’t the one looking out of windows daily watching sickly cats attempt to get into garbage receptacles because they are starving. I’m guilty as charged for having a caring heart.
Though it’s been some time since I stopped live trapping. I’m working with one person who continues to help the homeless cats in one of those neighborhoods.
According to www.bjbangs.net, one fertile cat produces one or two litters per year with four to six kittens. Females can become pregnant at six months. Last spring I checked with a friend in one area where I previously trapped. At that time there were two cats. There are now 10 and probably more left unseen. When numbers become large, starvation and disease flourish. I’ve seen it. I don’t care that some say the cats have plenty of birds/mice to eat.
Many times, it doesn’t work that way.
Often, kittens do not know how to hunt because the mother when she gets pregnant again leaves her first kittens and doesn’t always teach them to hunt.
CBHS, Iowa Humane Alliance and others have implemented feral/homeless/stray cat programs called TNR — trap, neuter (and spay), release. Those programs are good, but if there is no one to continue to care for the cats then it is not a true TNR program, as I’ve been told by several professionals.
The short of it is this: Please, if you see feral/homeless/stray cats, I would say at minimum offer water if you can, and since it is winter please offer them shelter.
The long of it? Contact Cedar Bend Humane Society. Allow them to advise/help you in trying to do TNR with your feral/homeless cats. CBHS can also determine if any of them are suitable for adoption.
To the city of Waterloo Animal Control, I would challenge you to change your live-trap rentals. Most people in the neighborhoods I have helped do not have the money to pay $25 per day for use of those traps. Why not lower that amount and/or make it a deposit to be reimbursed at the time the traps are returned if you truly want to get people to help with the cat crisis? Helping neighborhoods get this under control is important because as cats overrun neighborhoods, chances of harmful interaction may be at hand along with disease.
To everyone else who may read this, if you are interested in helping feral/homeless/stray cats, you may contact me. I will not buy your supplies; you must be determined and committed to learn how to care for, shelter or live-trap the cats. Do not trap in the winter unless you are right there to watch your traps. If you want to learn where to buy supplies or anything related to this issue, I’d be happy to assist. In addition, if you are already feeding such cats, I can teach you how to make awesome shelters and winter feeding stations. My number is 296-5610. My email address is char.rady@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.