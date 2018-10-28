I am often amazed at the foresight that went into our Constitution. America’s founders — who had lived under a controlling monarch — assembled a number of legal protections that formed the basis of our society. Those legal protections have guaranteed our liberty and freedom for well more than two centuries.
Our country’s founders wisely divided federal power among three co-equal branches. The strength and resilience of the United States rests on our limited, divided government. As Thomas Jefferson stated, “It is not by the consolidation or concentration of powers, but by their distribution that good government is effected.”
This is an important topic for reflection as we debate the future of the special counsel investigation of Russian interference in our country’s election system. Respecting the Constitution and the rule of law must, as always, be the top priority of our leaders.
That may be an easy concept to support in theory, but it can be difficult advice to follow when it comes to real-world partisan politics. I worry that among Republicans, there is a real temptation to see the Russia probe as nothing but a barrier to enacting conservative policies for the country. I worry even more when I hear commentators and politicians encouraging the removal of Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein without just cause.
Removing law enforcement officials in the midst of an investigation would be a terrible mistake for our country.
Allowing President Trump to squelch an investigation into his own actions or those of his allies, family members or supporters would be an invitation to corruption and authoritarianism. Our country’s founders knew this concern well and did their best to protect us from such a result.
The executive branch was never meant to be judge and jury on itself. The legal basis for the special counsel’s authority to investigate issues touching on President Trump and his associates dates back to the post-Watergate era and was enacted by Congress as a constitutional check on the White House.
If preserving our justice system doesn’t supply sufficient reason to protect Robert Mueller, perhaps his results should. The special counsel probe is no “witch hunt.” It has resulted in over 30 indictments and guilty pleas. Among them, 12 Russians have been convicted for interfering in U.S. elections.
Unfortunately, some Trump supporters are not fazed by Russia’s hostile actions. This horrifies me.
Russia’s election interference tricks are designed to sow doubt in our democracy so the Russians may benefit from our internal discord. The best way Americans can respond to Russia’s interference is with unity and a clear respect for the rule of law in the United States.
As we endure these polarizing times, we should take heart that the United States has weathered far worse. The Mueller probe will not be our country’s undoing. To the contrary, permitting the special counsel investigation to reach its conclusion in this case will enable the American people to turn the page on this chapter of our history with shared confidence in our government and our future. I look forward to that day.
