It seems every few years the City Council for Cedar Falls gets itself into a chicken fracas with one faction wanting to live with the filthy, smelly things and another faction abhorrent at the very thought. I thought we had solved the problem twice while I was on the council, but apparently that didn’t suit the chicken lovers.
I suppose by the time this gets to print some sort of settlement will have been reached that leaves the two factions at odds with each other and that means there will be a replay in several years. Do you know there is a scientific way of handling requests to raise chickens in the city? Of course, superimposing that scientific methodology will take some work to develop, but its application can occur without temper tantrums or hurt feelings for years to come.
The methodology for granting chicken raising permits stems from statistical analyses already extant in our state and federal agricultural departments. But first, let’s examine the chicken. They must be cooped; otherwise, they wander over the landscape pooping all the way and, guess what, poop smells; it is germy and burns the hell out of any ground cover. The orphanage where I served time had us boys go barefoot every summer. Invariably a week after they took away our shoes and socks they had us go clean the chicken house and yard. I have no good memories of picking my way through chicken poop, and other people wise to the ways of chickens feel the same. So, there is an optimum population and spacing of chickens to minimize damage to ground cover and at least one of the agricultural departments has that information.
Chickens stink, as witnessed by annual protests by residents nearby giant chicken factories that don’t apply the information from the previous paragraph and give the place a chance to air out. There are measured distances whereby the smell dies out to bearable and they can be plotted into a grid that, along with the poop distances, represent a composite. One more dimension needs to be applied to this grid — the population density at which noxious side effects are bearable. Now, you have a grid that can be placed over a city map having the identical distances per inch as the grid. There is your indicator, but one factor must be figured, population density under the grid. As I said before, chickens need some room and we can’t have neighborhood residents tripping over theirs. In essence, the grid has become a statistical algorithm to be used as a tool.
What has to be done? First, the elements of the algorithm must be incorporated into a city ordinance and said ordinance should provide for a city body to enforce it, probably Planning & Zoning. They will review the applications for chicken possession and review the engineer’s results with application of the grid. If population density requirements are met for ownership of chickens, the P&Z can act accordingly, or not, depending on engineer’s analyses.
Use of a statistical tool has an advantage in that it takes emotion out of the decisions for chickens, no chickens, or maybe a few chickens. Homeowners wanting the damned birds can take comfort in a decision based on scientific evidence, as can their neighbors. Where people know there are hard and fast boundaries on the subject they are less likely to continue the fight into the courts, and the judge would appreciate that there is a scientific approach with boundaries they can use in the decision-making process.
Now that I’ve said my piece, let me state that probably nothing will be done about using statistical sampling to cover the subject in a regulated manner. First, people will say, “It’s too complex.” Not really. It simply is tedious organizing the data to construct the algorithm. Second, there is a huge NIH (not invented here) factor prevalent among key staff members. But, if somehow they agreed, this method could be efficient with a minimum of rancor.
There only is one decision to make. No roosters!
