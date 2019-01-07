Why do some national leaders who are opposed to building a border wall live in exclusive, gated/walled neighborhoods? Do these respected leaders know something about the value of walls they are withholding from the rest of us?
It seems many Americans in the South and West seem to believe walls are necessary. According to the American Housing Survey, in 1996 there were an estimated 11 million Americans living in gated/walled communities. Studies have shown this figure is increasing rapidly, especially in areas along the southern border.
Those who build or buy into gated communities believe walls work and create security zones where fear of crime and of outsiders is a major concern. Others believe walls protect property values and help secure a place on the social ladder for the upwardly mobile. According to E.J. Blakely and M.G. Snyder in their book, “Architecture of Fear” (1997), walls have become ubiquitous in many areas of the country since the late 1980s. They have documented the growing “fortress mentality” in American cities, especially in southern parts of the country.
While these authors decry this walling/gating phenomenon as a new form of “discrimination,” they do not seem to take seriously the major underlying reason for walls and gates, namely, the uncontrolled influx of both legal and illegal immigrants. Some claim there are 30 million illegals in the country. Even conservative estimates would identify at least 22 million illegals.
One cannot escape the evidence that gated communities are proliferating in areas where the fear of crime and of outsiders is prominent. In such communities, residents erect walls to regain control of their neighborhood so changing conditions do not overwhelm them.
The lesson we can learn from the walled and gated communities, like those where Nancy Pelosi and Dianne Feinstein live, is that walls work. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Louisiana, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, puts it this way: “I’ve spoken with the boots on the ground. The evidence is clear: Walls work. Physical barriers delay or stop illegal border crossings, allowing border agents greater response time.”
So for the U.S. today, a wall supplemented by technology and manpower is necessary to control our southern border. It is required to vet those desiring to enter our country legally.
Furthermore, one hopes by controlling immigration and stopping the invasion by illegals, our government will be able to provide a safe and secure environment within which Americans can grow together as a people. Also, so churches and charitable organizations will be able to promote a culture of trust and respect for all citizens, to the end that walled/gated communities will no longer be necessary.
It is the government’s responsibility to provide security for the nation, but it is not the government’s responsibility to manipulate a diversity of economic, ethnic, racial, religious groups to manifest love, trust and acceptance toward one another. This is ultimately God’s responsibility working through the church. Let the state step aside and allow the church to do its proper work, namely, to be God’s instrument for changing the hearts of people.
Yes, walls work. It is time for this nation, in a bipartisan effort, to build a wall on our southern border, not as a means of denying diversity but to preserve the life and liberty of our nation and its institutions.
